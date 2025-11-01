Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 23 USC Trojans
LINCOLN—The Nebraska Cornhuskers are back at Memorial Stadium to open the month of November.
A 28-21 win over Northwestern last week earned Nebraska bowl eligbility before the end of October for the first time since 2016. Now into November, the Huskers are looking to take the next step with against the No. 23 USC Trojans on NBC. Follow along below for updates.
Most recent updates at the top.
Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CDT
Key Storylines
Does the Rhule extension calm the waters?
Rhule inked a two-year contract extension that was announced on Thursday, extending the Huskers' third-year coach through 2032 — essentially ending his candidacy for any other jobs in the country. In what was a big coup for Athletic Director Troy Dannen and the department's bank account, the new deal does not include a change to his base salary, but rather adds two additional years at $12.5 million per year, which is the slated salary for Rhule in 2030. Instead, Rhule has big incentives that see his base salary increase by one million anytime NU qualifies for the College Football Playoff.
Combined with a flurry of other factors, Nebraska players and coaches looked distracted in their humiliating loss at Minnesota, which came after huge rumors swirled around Rhule and his chances of becoming the next head coach at his alma mater, Penn State. NU rebounded with a much-needed victory over Northwestern last week despite blowing a two-possession lead in the second half. At 6-2, Nebraska will take part in a de facto College Football Playoff Elimination game against the Trojans, and with Rhule locked up, stability can reign regardless of the result.
The blueprint to beat Nebraska is clear for USC
It's no secret that the Huskers struggle to stop the run as the Blackshirts rank 15th in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game at 156.5. Departures over the offseason decimated a defensive line group that excelled in that aspect of the game in 2024, but a young room in 2025 has resulted in a step back. Typically, you wouldn't have to worry about the Trojans pounding the rock with USC having lacked the power, physicality, and toughness in past seasons under Lincoln Riley, but that's improved in his fourth season.
Known as America's blue-collar college football program, Michigan — which piled on 286 rushing yards against Nebraska — was obliterated by the Trojans in their own style with USC outmuscling the Wolverines for 224 rushing yards en route to an impressive 31-13 win on Oct. 11th. King Miller got 18 carries for 158 yards while Waymond Jordan received 11 attempts. Expect that duo to be featured plenty on Saturday. Although what makes the Trojans so dangerous is if NU can stop the run, they're more than happy to air it out with the Big Ten's best passing offense (326.1 Y/G). On the flip side, Nebraska has a better shot of victory if it can limit the once-a-game breakout run and force Riley to lean on Maiava against one of the best passing defenses in the country.
Bottom line, limiting the run lifts the chances for a Nebraska win, but it's far from a guarantee that USC won't be able to move the ball.
What kind of impact does the Saturday night blackout crowd create?
With this week's game getting the primetime NBC treatment, the Nebraska Athletic Department saved one of its best promotions for the season, calling all Husker fans to participate in Saturday night's blackout — a request that made way back in August, signaling the importance Rhule and NU deems for this matchup against the Trojans.
Blackouts have been hit-and-miss in the past, according to HuskerMax's own Dave Feit, with three past occasions having various levels of success. In what is essentially a College Football Playoff elimination game, combined with the high number of elite recruits on campus, Saturday presents another opportunity for Nebraska to run the corner as a program and prove it on the national stage. As a 6.5-point underdog, the Huskers are in for a tough matchup, but if this ends up a one-possession game like Vegas thinks it will, special teams and the home crowd could be that difference in Nebraska's attempt to beat its first ranked opponent since 2016.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21
- Nov. 1 vs. USC 6:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
