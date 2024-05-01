Look: Custom Nebraska Video Game Controller Mock-up
Whether it’s having a Madden tournament or simply unwinding after a long day at work, the video game console has never been a bad entertainment option for football fans.
This summer, the options are getting even better. Fans will have a fresh opportunity to experience something that hasn't been available for years.
EA Sports College Football 25 is a game similar to Madden with one big difference: It’s college teams instead of professional teams. It has been shelved for a decade because of NIL-related legal issues, but now it's about to roll out once again.
Multiple details have emerged, including game modes and teams. Rosters are filling out as each player has the opportunity to give rights to EA Sports to be placed in the game. In return, they receive $600 and a free copy of that year's game.
This all seems fun, but who would want to play on a basic controller?
Recently surfacing in a tweet was a video game controller with a custom Nebraska wrap that would make any Husker video game player drool. Although this is only a mock-up, there are hopes that it someday might be sold.
The red-and-white design by Kyle Little includes the Nebraska block "N" and says "Huskers" on the right handle. It is a PlayStation 5 model that has received plenty of positive feedback. Little also has created PS5 concepts with other college teams' designs, including Georgia and Oregon.
Other Nebraska wraps are available, but this one might just take the cake. Check out this absolutely beautiful design below.