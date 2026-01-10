Nebraska Football Loses Another Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

Following a redshirt campaign in his first year in Lincoln, Brian Tapu is moving on from Nebraska football.

Tapu, a 6-5, 295-pound freshman from South Auckland, New Zealand, officially entered the transfer portal on Friday. The offensive lineman did not play in a game in his redshirt season and became the third offensive lineman from Nebraska's roster to move on via the transfer portal. Tapu joins Houston Kaahaaina-Torres and Jason Maciejczak as Husker linemen to enter the portal, with Maciejczak already announcing his intention to join Wyoming.

Tapu played only one season of high school football before arriving at Nebraska after moving to Salt Lake City West High School from New Zealand in 2023. The offensive lineman was coached by Toniu Fonoti, an All-American Husker offensive lineman who is also a member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

Tapu was a force for the West High School Panthers as a senior in 2024, aiding the program to average nearly 35 points per game and leading an offense that averaged 325 passing yards and 285 rushing yards per game. The New Zealand native was a multi-sport athlete, playing basketball and netball in his home country before converting to American football.

Rivals tapped Tapu as a three-star prospect out of Utah and he was one of the top 10 recruits in his state during the 2025 recruitment cycle. The offensive lineman was listed as one of the top 65 offensive tackle prospects in the country when he committed to coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska. Tapu selected Nebraska over other offers from Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, and others after originally being recruited by former offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Following the regular-season finale against Iowa, Raiola was removed as offensive line coach as Georgia Tech assistant Geep Wade was hired as his replacement. The Huskers have re-tooled the offensive line quickly through the portal, adding Iowa State's Brendan Black and South Carolina's Tree Babalade.

With Wade leading the offensive line, Nebraska football expects to simplify its teachings to give the Huskers more execution up front.

"The biggest thing for me right now, I want them to simplify things," Wade said during his December press conference. "I want them to come off the football, I want them to play without thinking. I want them to play violent, I want them to play fast, I want them to have fun. And that's something I'm big into and that's something kind of the way I've coached. Try to simplify things. It's offensive line. I want this group to have a mentality in who they represent: You represent Nebraska."

"I tell these guys, 'When you put that helmet on, that's got to mean something to you. This isn't just Average Joe. This is Nebraska.' I want that to mean something and I want them to play hard," Wade said. "I want them to play hard."

The Huskers continue their college football transfer portal plans for the 2026 season through the single window, as the portal closes on Jan. 16.

