Nebraska Lands Top-Rated Long Snapper Via Transfer Portal

It's not a position of flash, but it is a position of need, and on Sunday afternoon, Nebraska secured its long snapper for the 2026 season and beyond.

Formerly of Michigan State, Jack Wills comes to Lincoln with three years of eligibility remaining and joins Mike Ekeler's special teams unit as the presumed starter for next fall.

Special teams were somewhat of an afterthought in years of old, but under Ekeler's guidance, that changed this season. Securing the top-rated long snapper available in the transfer portal, the Huskers appear to continue their emphasis on recruiting the third phase of the game, which helps them win in the fall.

Wills spent the 2025 season in East Lansing, seeing action in all 12 games the Spartans played. After a coaching change was made following the end of the regular season, the long snapper elected to find a new school to call home. In Lincoln, he'll bring three years of remaining eligibility and a redshirt, perhaps setting them up with a cornerstone at the position group for years to come.

Not typically known as dynamic athletes, Wills changes that profile in nearly every way. A first-team all-district tight end as a prep recruit, his athleticism is the cherry on top for Ekeler's group. As a 6-foot-2, 217-pound long snapper, Wills can spin the ball back with speed and precision while also showcasing an ability to fly down the field in coverage pursuit.

For Ekeler's group, the news seems to mean a continued upward trajectory for years to come. After notable trouble at the position in 2024, the Huskers have secured transfer long snappers for two consecutive seasons. This fall, it was Kevin Gallic, who is currently in the process of hearing back from the NCAA upon an appeal submitted regarding an additional year of eligibility.

Regardless of what their decision will be, Ekeler has a plan for the future, which very much so involves the talents of Wills. Even if Gallic is granted an additional year in the sport, Wills has the potential to use his redshirt. If that were the case, the former all-district tight end could still play for the Huskers for another three seasons.

Since Ekeler's arrival, Nebraska has been recruiting specialist positions at the top of the sport. After adding ProKick Australia product Archie Wilson as a punter last year, Ekeler dove back into the lands Down Under for place-kicker Michael Sarikizis in December as a late 2026 add.

They also made it an emphasis to get the right guy at long snapper this go around as well. After the success Gallic had in 2025, without confirmation on his eligibility status for next fall, the Huskers made sure to have a contingency plan.

Nebraska's staff hosted another long snapper during the window as well. Drew Clausen, formerly of Iowa State, visited campus earlier in the week. But with Wills's commitment, it gives the Huskers their guy moving forward.

Though his commitment may go under the radar to some, the Huskers staff is not taking it for granted at all. Ekeler continues to show competency on the recruiting trail, and after giving Husker fans proof of his process in 2025, even they won't likely ignore this recruiting win.

For now, Nebraska has the position locked up, but if Gallic is awarded another collegiate season, it does feel likely that Wills will sit. Both sides appear to have discussed the topic before the former Spartan signed with the Big Red, and even if he is to redshirt this fall, it doesn't make his addition any less impactful.

The Huskers are moving forward with an emphasis on the third phase of the game, and who can blame them after its game-changing impact in 2025? While it's debatable why it took the Nebraska program this long, is a topic for another day. However, as it currently stands, there isn't any indication that things will go back to the way they were.

Expect more news over the coming days, as Nebraska looks to fill the remaining positions of need before Jan. 16. And while this appears to be the last specialist addition of the offseason, don't be surprised if it becomes one of the most impactful down the road.

