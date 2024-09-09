LOOK: Photos From Nebraska Football’s Beatdown of the Buffaloes

Thanks to KLIN's Kenny Larabee for sharing these photos from Saturday night's Nebraska-Colorado football game in Memorial Stadium, a 28-10 Husker victory over coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Go to the HuskerMax game page for all the game coverage and commentary.
Joined by boxer Bud Crawford, Nebraska players come out of the tunnel before taking on Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks catches a pass for a short gain in the first quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska fans let red balloons loose after the first touchdown of the game against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson holds the ball out as he crosses the goal line on a 18-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. advances a catch for a short gain in the third quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 13-yard gain in the first quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska linebacker Princewill Umanmielen gets ready to sack Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a 6-yard loss. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska linebacker MJ Sherman sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a 5-yard loss. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders tries to no avail to escape the grasp of Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson as he goes down for a 9-yard loss / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher catches a pass for a 25-yard gain in the third quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd catches a 36-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola in the second quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defenders Jimari Butler and Mikai Gbayor converge to bring down Colorado's Travis Hunter. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska linebacker Princewill Umanmielen sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The play was negated by an offsides penalty. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran and tight end Thomas Fidone II lead the way for running back Emmett Johnson against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dyaln Raiola fires a short first quarter pass during Nebraska's 28-10 win against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor catches a 16-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defenders John Bullock and Marques Buford Jr. celebrate after forcing a Colorado turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson blocks a kick from Colorado's Alejandro Mata during the second quarter. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska linebacker John Bullock drops Colorado running back Charlie Offerdahl for a short loss on a fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter. / Kenny Larabee
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell takes off on a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Jimari Butler pressures Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the fourth quarter. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles for a 12-yard gain in the first quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska kicker Tristan Alvano kicks an extra point in the first quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II catches a 13-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola in the second quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson rushes for a short gain during the second quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. gained nine yards on this play against Colorado, but it was wiped out by a holding penalty. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a short gain in the second quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defenders prepare to celebrate with defensive back Tommi Hill after his pick six on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher chases after Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the third quarter. No hold was called on the play. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell leaps over the pile to score on a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson rushes for an 11-yard gain during the first quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor catches a short first quarter pass during Nebraska's 28-10 win against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defenders react after stopping Colorado running back Charlie Offerdahl for a loss on fourth-and-1. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule heads across the field after Nebraska's 28-10 win against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN