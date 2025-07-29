Matt Rhule Bolsters Nebraska Recruiting Staff with New National Connector
Nebraska football isn’t just reloading its roster because it’s upgrading its off-the-field game too. In the modern arms race of college football recruiting, a well-connected staff can be just as critical as a five-star quarterback.
That’s why the Cornhuskers are making moves this summer that show they’re serious about building a national recruiting presence. The latest proof?
A Nebraska Native Brings National Reach
A familiar face is coming home. Matt Pearce is a Nebraska alum with proven recruiting chops. And now he is officially joining the Huskers’ staff as a recruiting coordinator. His return to Lincoln is not only sentimental but strategic as well.
Pearce has been hired as a recruiting coordinator for Nebraska. Well, according to the fans, it could be a move that blends experience and alma mater pride. Pearce spent the last seven seasons at Coastal Carolina. That’s where he helped the Chanticleers assemble one of the top rosters in the Group of Five.
Most recently, he played a key role in landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the Sun Belt Conference for 2024. Well, it’s a major accomplishment for a program competing outside the Power Four.
Pearce brings not only experience but also familiarity. He attended Nebraska from 2014 to 2018 and knows the program’s culture from the inside. That’s no small thing in recruiting, where authenticity can go a long way with both prospects and their families.
His understanding of what it means to be a Husker, combined with years of experience evaluating and signing talent in the Southeast. This also gave him a unique edge as he re-enters the Big Ten arena.
This Move Surely Could Be A Double Dose of Recruiting Firepower
Pearce’s arrival is the second significant recruiting hire Nebraska has made this summer. Earlier in July, the Huskers also added Anthony Johnson as a recruiting coordinator. Johnson, who previously served at Michigan and Pittsburgh, brings recent Power Four experience and perspective to the staff.
Though his stint in Ann Arbor was brief, joining in late May after six months at Pitt, it gave him exposure to elite recruiting operations. And with that, it’s also a chance to hone his eye for Big Ten-level talent. He also assisted with defensive line recruiting and has coaching experience at that position, adding on-field knowledge to his resume.
Together, Pearce and Johnson form a dynamic duo with complementary strengths. Pearce offers long-term Group of Five success and Southeastern connections. Meanwhile, Johnson adds firsthand knowledge of high-level Big Ten and ACC recruiting dynamics. For a Nebraska program looking to expand its recruiting footprint and build back toward national prominence, the combination is promising.
Why Does It Matter for the Big Ten Ambitions?
College football’s recruiting landscape has never been more competitive. Between NIL, the transfer portal, and the ever-growing demands on support staff, schools need more than just charisma on the trail, as they need specialists.
Nebraska’s recent hires reflect a strategic shift toward that modern model. With Pearce’s return and Johnson’s addition, the Huskers are clearly prioritizing long-term infrastructure.
Their impact could be felt as early as the 2025 and 2026 classes. Pearce's ties to the Southeast and Johnson's East Coast and Midwest networks offer Nebraska a broader national reach.
