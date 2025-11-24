Matt Rhule Details Preparation for Black Friday Battle with Iowa
Nebraska's bowl eligibility isn't coming down to the Iowa game, but something else is on the line in the annual Black Friday rivalry.
The Huskers have not finished the regular season with a better record than the Hawkeyes since 2016. Going into this game, both teams are sitting at 7-4.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said rivalry education for the freshmen and transfers happens "peer to peer" and isn't something the team is spending time on.
"I think they understand just how much this game means to us," Rhule said at his Monday media availability. "
Rhule said there isn't any bad blood between the teams, at least from his vantage point, based on last year's handshake gate.
"I don't know how they feel about us," Rhule said. "I respect any coach that's done what they've done as long as that."
Rhule said all that matters is trying to win a football game.
"Two years in a row I've watched them kick a field goal to win it and walk off the field and watch them celebrate, tell us, 'Hey, have a Merry Christmas,' because they knew we weren't going to a bowl," Rhule said. "To the victor belongs the spoils. I respect them. I respect the way they play.
"There's no bad blood from me at least."
Rhule continued speaking on respect, saying he respects Iowa's defensive coordinator Phil Parker "more than probably any other coach in college football." Parker has been at Iowa since becoming the defensive backs coach in 1999 and eventually becoming the DC in 2012.
"He's done it at a high level versus everybody for that long," Rhule said when asked why he respects Parker so much. "The rules in football are designed to let the offense score points. In college football, you can block down the field. You can't even play man-to-man coverage anymore because you can blindside people that are playing man. You can't do any of that stuff in the NFL.
"Yet, Phil Parker continues to play dominant-level defense."
Iowa enters the game with a similar profile to Penn State: big and physical on the lines of scrimmage while running the ball and taking away the run. The Nittany Lions utilized that game plan to dominate the Huskers 37-10 on Saturday. But Rhule said the two programs are "very different".
"Iowa's probably one of the premier outside zone teams in football over the years," Rhule said. "They've added a quarterback run element. He's got like seven passing touchdowns and like 13 rushing touchdowns. He's done a very nice job."
Being at home, this is senior week for the Big Red. Rhule said 19 guys will walk on Senior Day,
"About half that class has been here the whole time," Rhule said. "We want to show tremendous brotherhood and play really well for them."
Not among those slated to walk on Friday at this point is running back Emmett Johnson. Rhule said Johnson will make any NFL decisions after the year is done. Malcolm Hartzog is also not walking on senior day, as he is redshirting with the intention to return next season.
Nebraska and Iowa will play Friday at 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State 37, Nebraska 10
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.