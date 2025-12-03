Matt Rhule Details What He Wants in a Defensive Coordinator, If More Changes Are Coming

LINCOLN—Don't expect to see more coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball. At least, not yet.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule met with the media to discuss the 2026 class on Early National Signing Day. Inevitably, he was asked for more on the firing of defensive coordinator John Butler from earlier this week.

"If we weren't sure, we would have waited," Rhule said. "We knew the direction we were going and it was best for everyone (to part ways)."

Nebraska's former defensive coordinator John Butler and head coach Matt Rhule. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule said Butler "did a lot of great things" at Nebraska.

"It just wasn't exactly the right fit for me and the way I am," Rhule said. "So, it's probably more me than anything else."

Rhule wanted more from the defense, especially down the stretch.

"The last two games, to give up 77 points—I was really, really encouraged throughout the whole year—to happen the way they did, was really disappointing," Rhule said. "We have to do more. There's a lot of things that have to continue to be developed."

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Rhule said they are going to "look at every single part" of the operation, but the intention with evaluating the staff isn't to scrap everything and start over.

"This isn't like this major overhaul, get everyone out of here," Rhule said.

As for who appears locked in, no matter the coordinator, Rhule noted the secondary coach. Addison Williams.

"Addison is a huge part of this staff," Rhule said. "Addison is here. Addison is someone who will clearly be here."

Nebraska defensive backs coach Addison Williams. | Nebraska Athletics

Williams played a massive role in the recruitment of five-star cornerback Danny Odem for this year's class. Rhule said the conversation with Odem's family after the firing of Butler revolved around Williams.

"I got on the phone; I talked with Danny and his grandfather," Rhule said. "I really appreciated their honesty. The key for them was, 'Is Addison going to be here?'"

Rhule spoke directly about what he wants in a defensive coordinator.

"I want someone who, it's not scheme; it's our play style and how hard we play," Rhule said. "The reality is, the last two weeks, we didn't play hard enough. We were not the more physical team, and we had done that a lot of times."

Nebraska's defense was one of the best in the nation against the pass but one of the worst against the run this season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule added that he wants someone to enhance the program's player development, physicality, and effort.

"Someone who can bring all that out in us," Rhule said. "(Guys playing with the proper effort) will be what we look for moving forward."

Rhule wants a specific play style that fits his desire for effort and physicality.

"There's a play style that we want," Rhule said. "I think it was on display early in our tenure here. It has not been on display quite as much. Even though the numbers were good, in this league, in this stadium, you better stop the run."

Matt Rhule is hiring his third defensive coordinator, going into his fourth season in Lincoln. Tony White led the defense for two years before taking the same position at Florida State. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule said there's only rule when working for him.

"Don't tell me the players aren't good enough," Rhule said. "I want a coordinator who gets 11 guys to play as one."

Associate head coach Phil Snow is serving as the interim defensive coordinator for the bowl game. Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler will help more with that side of the ball this month.

Phil Snow has been Matt Rhule's defensive coordinator at each of his head coaching stops. In Lincoln, he'll only carry the interim tag for one game before a new DC is hired. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule is handling the preliminary portion of the hiring process, but will get some help from Snow and Ekeler later on. He would like one in place by the transfer portal window, which opens Jan. 2.

Whenever that next defensive coordinator is hired, Rhule said that's when more changes could come to the coaching staff, with that person having "a lot" of say.

"I like the defensive staff, but the world we live in now, guys sometimes want to bring some guys with them," Rhule said. "A lot of times, if you want to get a working, premier DC, you're going to have to buy him out of a place. It's hard to probably buy out his whole staff.



"We'll do the best thing that we can moving forward for the staff and the players."

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.