Matt Rhule Dips into the MAC for his Defensive Line Coach

The final piece of the defensive staff appears to be in place.

Miami of Ohio defensive line coach Corey Brown is set to take the same position in Lincoln, according to a report from HuskerOnline. He replaces Terry Bradden, who was let go last month.

Brown's Coaching History

Brown spent two stints with the RedHawks, leading the defensive line the past two seasons and during a run from 2014 to 2018. During those seven seasons, he had nine All-MAC honorees, including a pair of first-team selections.

Between his times at Miami, he coached at South Dakota, Cornell, and Rutgers. His Coyotes recorded 52 sacks during those two seasons.

It was during that 2021 season that Brown worked with a special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach named Rob Aurich. Aurich would leave after the season to become the defensive coordinator at Idaho, eventually taking the same role at San Diego State before being hired by Nebraska in December.

Before his first run with the RedHawks, Brown coached at North Iowa Area Community College, Iowa Western Community College, and was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame.

Brown's Playing Experience

Besides coaching at Rutgers for two seasons, Brown's Big Ten Conference experience goes back to his playing days. He was a defensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1995 to 1999. In the 1999 game against Nebraska, he registered two tackles and forced a fumble during the 42-7 Husker win.

After college, Brown played five years on the defensive and offensive line for the Quad City Steamwheelers where he won back-to-back AFL2 championships.

Nebraska's Defensive Line

The Husker defensive front struggled in both stopping the run and getting pressure on the quarterback this past season. No, that isn't entirely on the defensive line, but that group tends to have a lot to say on both accounts when good.

A young room, Nebraska has already lost starters Elijah Jeudy (nose guard) and Keona Davis (defensive tackle) to graduation and the transfer portal. Jaylen George, who was listed behind Davis all season, also left via the portal and has committed to Tulsa.

From those listed on the 2- to 3-deep from the Las Vegas Bowl depth chart, the Huskers return defensive ends Williams Nwaneri, Cam Lenhardt, and Kade Pietrzak, nose guards Riley Van Poppel and Gabe Moore, and defensive tackle David Hoffken. Only Lenhardt will be a senior this fall.

Brown will get help on the defensive line from new edges coach Roy Manning. After one year at San Diego State, Manning followed Aurich to Lincoln. Those three are the new defensive staff additions this offseason. Only one change has happened on offense, with the offensive line now under Geep Wade.

