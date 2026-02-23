Nebraska Secures Spring Game Visit from Fast-Rising 2027 Defensive Lineman

The Huskers have not only begun spring football practices this week but are also working hard to secure prospects via the high school ranks.

The most recent recruit to date is one who has seen his stock rise dramatically over the past couple of months, as NU is the most recent Division I school to extend a scholarship offer to the will-be senior. Brock Frisby may not be nationally ranked yet, but the Maryland native is a fast-rising prospect in the 2027 class, and Nebraska doesn't seem interested in letting him slip away without their best effort.

With that in mind, here's more on the interior defensive lineman and when he plans to visit Lincoln over the coming months.

Nebraska offered 2027 Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding DL Brock Frisby, a rising 6’3 280lb DT over the weekend



The junior, who boasts an 82 inch wingspan, already has a multi-day visit locked in with the Huskers.



Details: https://t.co/RHqp7yqf4H pic.twitter.com/vESiGGmtAV — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) February 23, 2026

First reported by Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska, defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and defensive line coach Corey Brown have zeroed in on Frisby over the weekend. Feb. 22 marked the day the Huskers offered the recruit, and it didn't take long for Nebraska's staff to lock in an unofficial visit date for him this spring. With football being played over the coming month until the spring practice period is wrapped up on March 28, the Maryland native has scheduled his visit to take place during the 2026 Spring Game on that same day.

But he will also be in town on the 27th, making it a multi-day visit for the noteworthy recruit. Already, he is not the only player within the class known to be on campus that weekend, as the Big Red hopes to make inroads with double-digit prospects on the biggest day of the spring.

For now, though, Frisby will be joined by four-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola. While recruiting is ramping up, so too is the emphasis on developing the players already on the team. And for Brown, who's entering his first season as the Huskers' defensive line coach, he'll be building relationships with the current players as much as those he will look to add over the coming years.

Getting back to Frisby, though, he offers a welcome blend of size, speed, and versatility for his age. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, the will-be senior in high school plays on the interior as a prep recruit. While his physical stature slots him closer to the center currently, he could be a prospect who could be extended out to the edge collegiately as well. For Nebraska, they are recruiting the currently unranked prospect early on in his personal stage, with hopes of creating a relationship that is too hard to ignore come signing day.

To date, Frisby has earned scholarship offers from eight other Division I schools, with NU being the most recent of the group. With schools such as Syracuse, Rutgers, and West Virginia included, Virginia Tech appears to be the school to beat as of today. Former Penn State head coach James Franklin has put the Hokies ahead of the pack early on, but it clearly doesn't mean the Huskers don't have a chance at changing his mind down the road.

That is exactly why a Spring Game visit is so exciting for the Nebraska football program. Though the defensive lineman has garnered interest from other Power Four schools, the Huskers have a clear lead in terms of brand recognition, facilities, and fan interest out of the bunch. Whether that is important to Frisby remains to be seen, but the Big Red will look to roll out the red carpet for his arrival to put themselves squarely in the conversation for his eventual signing in December of this year.

NU currently boasts the nation's No. 7 recruiting class for 2027, headlined by two of the country's top 70 recruits. In total, Matt Rhule's staff has managed to earn six verbal pledges to date, but would love to expand their defensive line haul. With a lone interior defender included in the class, the Huskers will look to pair their current commitment with Frisby for Brown's first class and may very well continue to chase eventual signings from several more.

Jayden Travers committed to the Big Red back in December of 2025 and still marks the most recent prospect to do so. The consensus three-star recruit was heavily coveted before he made his decision and chose NU over programs like Michigan, Miami, and more. Listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Travers is a Maryland native as well and has been described as an "Aggressive defensive lineman that can penetrate with his power and surge," per Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports.

Even with the St. Frances Academy (MD) star verbally pledging to Nebraska, the Huskers have found a renewed emphasis on addressing the line of scrimmage moving forward. And while it appears that the Big Red are attempting to bring in another lineman from the East Coast, their recruiting efforts have expanded nationwide. That means that regardless of how the eventual visit with Frisby goes, NU will undoubtedly continue to prioritize adding impact players at the position group within the 2027 cycle.

Still, locking in on Frisby at this point gives Nebraska a proper chance to create a relationship worth signing for. Though nearly all of the programs involved in his recruitment are located closer to home, the Maryland native is quickly rising as one of the biggest priorities the Huskers staff has, and it appears to be working early on.

The interior defender has visited both Syracuse and Virginia Tech unofficially to date, and the Hokies are the lone school to lock in an official visit for the prospect as it currently stands. For the Big Red, making a great first impression on March 28 would afford them the luxury of likely securing an official visit of their own, something Rhule's staff tends to like their odds of signing a recruit after managing to do.

Until then, the Huskers will focus on improving the current team every day. With over a month to go before Frisby steps foot on campus, Brown's group will have their work cut out for them to do just that. Making a sizeable leap in terms of competitiveness this upcoming fall would help Nebraska inch closer to his eventual signing in a big way as well, so the development that takes place over February and March will play a key role in offering signs of optimism for the unranked recruit.

NU still has nearly a full year to continue furthering their relationship with their most recent offer, but in many cases, what is done early on matters the most. For now, they're the ninth program to offer the defensive lineman, but it wouldn't be surprising if they are far from the last. Expect more to come following his visit to Lincoln at the end of March, and if all goes well, it may lead to a return this upcoming fall. That is when his commitment will likely come, so until then, they work to turn a relationship that is very much in its infancy into something more tangible as Brown puts his roots down in Nebraska.