Carriker Chronicles: Roy Helu Says Husker Football Isn’t Where It Should Be

Record-setting Nebraska running back Roy Helu joins his former NFL teammate Adam Carriker, and the result is an epic episode of the Carriker Chronicles. Helu doesn’t hold back, sharing his honest opinions about Nebraska football, Matt Rhule, the state of the program, and where the Huskers are headed. A rare interview with Helu, packed with hilarious stories and real talk.



Hit the play button below to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Adam Carriker sits down with former Nebraska and NFL running back Roy Helu for a long, honest conversation that's more like two former teammates talking ball than a sit-down interview. Helu opens up about his path to Nebraska, being the final recruit of the Bill Callahan era, and what it was like playing in a program that was still trying to find its footing at the time. He talks about how things changed under Bo Pelini, the level of discipline that was expected, and how that structure shaped the way he approached football — and life — from that point on.

Helu keeps coming back to the same idea: winning programs aren’t built on slogans or hype, they’re built on habits. Doing the little things right, holding people accountable, and bringing the same mindset every single day. As he puts it, how you do one thing is how you do everything. It’s not always fun, and it’s definitely not comfortable, but it’s the difference between teams that talk about winning and teams that actually do it.

When the conversation shifts to the current state of Nebraska football, Helu doesn’t dodge anything. He’s honest about where the program is — and where it isn’t. He talks about the lack of a clear identity and why that continues to be an issue, especially on offense. The running game comes up as a major talking point, with Helu stressing that great teams know what they want to be and impose their will. Nebraska, in his eyes, is still searching for that edge and that consistency.

From there, the discussion widens into what separates good players from great ones. Helu dives into the mindset of elite competitors and uses Lindsey Vonn as an example of what it looks like when someone is wired differently. No excuses. No waiting for perfect conditions. Just an expectation to perform, no matter what the situation looks like. He makes the point that championship-level athletes don’t lean on schedules, injuries, or outside noise. They adapt and go.

Carriker and Helu also hit on the changing landscape of college football, from the business side of the sport to how programs are valued and what conference realignment could mean down the road. They even touch on Nebraska men’s basketball as an example of a team that’s showing real toughness and grit, and how that mentality is something Husker fans are starving to see on the football side again.

It’s not all heavy football talk, of course. The episode is packed with laughs, stories from their playing days, some behind-the-scenes NFL moments, and a few side debates — including pro wrestling talk and some back-and-forth involving Lindsey Vonn and ski videos.

Throughout it all, Helu’s love for Nebraska is obvious. That’s what makes the criticism hit harder — it’s coming from someone who cares about the program and knows what it’s supposed to look like. In his eyes, restoring the program’s stature boils down to culture, toughness, and doing the work every single day.

