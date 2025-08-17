Matt Rhule Praises Dylan Raiola’s Growth in Nebraska Football Fall Camp
With Nebraska’s season opener against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium now less than two weeks away, the spotlight is starting to shine brighter on the team and what needs to improve from last season.
Particular attention is being paid to sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, as fans wonder if he is ready to take the next step.
Entering his second year in Lincoln, Raiola has been tasked with leading the Huskers into what head coach Matt Rhule hopes will be a defining season. If fall camp is any indication, Nebraska’s young signal-caller has taken major steps forward.
Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Rhule praised Raiola for both his performance and his mentality, noting that the sophomore is showing the traits Nebraska needs from its leader.
“I think Dylan's had an excellent camp,” Rhule said. “He's lamenting out there to me today, he's like ‘you know, I got to do this better or that,’ which is what I like about him. But, I thought he's had a really good camp.”
For young quarterbacks, fall camp is often the difference between a promising season and one defined by growing pains. Rhule has emphasized that Raiola’s growth lies not just in his physical tools, but in his ability to process and execute the simple things that can be taken for granted.
“I think he's understanding what we're asking him to do. I think the situational football's been excellent,” Rhule said. “The dropback, throw and catch, you know, put the ball in his hands. I think he's making a lot of really good decisions.”
That development couldn’t come at a better time. Nebraska faces a Cincinnati team that will provide a serviceable challenge for a season opener. For Raiola, who showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman but also battled through inconsistency, he has a chance to get a win against a quality opponent to set the tone for the year ahead.
The hype for Raiola has continued to grow during the offseason. Comments like the one offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen made earlier in the week speak to Raiola's talent.
What makes Raiola’s progress even more encouraging to the coaching staff is his self-awareness. Rhule pointed out that even on a good day, Raiola is critical of his own play—an attribute the head coach sees as a sign of maturity.
“He just needs to keep doing it and keep grinding all the way through the first game,” Rhule said.
Nebraska fans know the weight that rests on Raiola’s shoulders. The Huskers have spent years searching for stability under center, and with a full offseason as the unquestioned starter, Raiola’s command of the offense will be tested immediately at Arrowhead.
