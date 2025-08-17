Penalties, Guys Fighting for Roles Concerns for Matt Rhule After Saturday's Scrimmage
Matt Rhule has concerns after the latest scrimmage for his team.
Nebraska went around 110 plays on Saturday. The team went "good on good" during periods that included being live for punts and field goals with rushing. Rhule said he has two main concerns out of the day.
"We had some penalties," Rhule said. "The Big Ten crew, I asked them to call it really tight. We had too many penalties."
Rhule said the penalties were on the aggressive side and not pre-snap. He went on to say that he "feels really good" about the starters, but needs to see who wants to compete for spots after that.
"Which guys are going to step up and who's just okay with their role," Rhule said. "Sometimes in the world we live in now, we just say, 'Well, that's my role.' And then we just complain about it. I just want to know who's going to come out and fight for a new role because in the world that we're going to be in, we're going to play a lot of tough ball games.
"We're going to travel all across the country, play in different time zones, different weathers. I need guys that are in the threes right now to be starters by the end of the year, or starters on special teams. I look forward to seeing the tape and seeing who did that, who didn't."
Rhule added that the quality of play dropped from the first team to the second and again from the second to the third.
"I don't like that. It's not doesn't make me happy," Rhule said.
Rhule did say he is happy to be working these things out in a practice scrimmage, still 12 days out from the first game. When asked about injuries, he said Gibson Pyle went down during the scrimmage, but they'll have to wait and see the severity of it.
Last week, Rhule didn't like the tackling in the first scrimmage. He said it was better this time.
"Definitely better. And you could tell right away that was better the next day," Rhule said. "I feel pretty good about our tackling right now compared to where it was a week ago."
Nebraska is now down with camp and moving into preseason mode next week.
Rhule also discussed how the offense and defense performed, the offensive line position battles, the voting for the single-digit jerseys, the alternates, and more. The full video from his appearance is posted below. Continue scrolling for more coverage from Saturday.
