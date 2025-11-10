Matt Rhule Stumps for Emmett Johnson's National Profile, Postseason Recognition
LINCOLN—Matt Rhule wants the national attention to put more focus on Nebraska's lead back.
Rhule spent several minutes talking about Emmett Johnson on Monday. The junior became the first Husker running back to notch 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in a game on Saturday at UCLA.
"I personally believe Emmett Johnson should be in New York; I think he should be a Heisman candidate," Rhule said. "I think he should be a Doak Walker finalist, if not winner. He's a first-team All-American."
Those are big-time awards to be in the conversation for. Nebraska has not had a Heisman candidate since defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh in 2009, with the last running back to finish in the top five being Bobby Reynolds in 1950.
As Dave Feit pointed out this morning, Nebraska has never won the Doak Walker Award, given to the "nation's premier running back." Three Huskers have been finalists: Calvin Jones, Ahman Green, and Ameer Abdullah.
As for a first-team All-American, the last Husker to earn that honor was linebacker LaVonte David in 2011. The last running back to do so was Mike Rozier in 1982.
While praising his workhorse of a running back, Rhule noted that Johnson leads the nation in yards from scrimmage, ranks second in the FBS for total rushing yards and is fifth in yards per game, leads the nation with 37% of his team's total yards, and is one of only three players in the FBS with 10 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. Historically, he's the first player in the Big Ten Conference since at least 1995 to have 125 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown, and two receiving touchdowns all in one game.
"He'll win a bunch of awards this week," Rhule said. "Really, really proud of Emmett, his character."
With 239 touches through 10 games, the health of a running back is at the forefront. Rhule says Johnson's superpower is how he manages to stay available.
"He's not taking huge hits," Rhule said. "He makes people miss. He doesn't take a lot of direct shots. There's never been a time where he's been limited in practice."
Rhule says Johnson will have a decision to make at the end of this year.
"Does he want to go play in the NFL? If Emmett decided to come back, he obviously would be a preseason All-American, Heisman Trophy...he's be on all the watch lists. But I'm not so sure he shouldn't go play in the NFL," Rhule said.
You can watch the full media session from Monday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
