Matt Rhule Unsure if Mike Ekeler Will Return to Nebraska Football

Mike Ekeler rumors continue to swirl around Nebraska football.

The Huskers' special teams coordinator has been reportedly linked to openings in college football, specifically with USC, after only one season in Lincoln with the Huskers. Head coach Matt Rhule addressed the rumors during an appearance Wednesday on the Zach Gelb Show of 365 Sports after being asked by the host what Ekeler's future looks like with Nebraska.

"I don't know," Rhule said. "You know how this time of year is. These things happen."

Matt Rhule | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule said Nebraska has done its due diligence to keep Ekeler on staff - and well compensated - as the special teams coordinator.

"What I can tell you is... right in the middle of the season, we offered Mike a huge, huge, huge extension. He's done a great job," Rhule said. "A huge extension to make him either first or second-highest paid special teams coordinator (in college football)."

Rhule said Ekeler "wanted to come back" and continue coaching with the Huskers, but has not yet made that directly known to Rhule. The Nebraska football coach admitted that he doesn't "know what's happening" and has been "learning about a lot of things on social media."

Matt Rhule talks about the future of Mike Ekeler. #GBR



You can watch my full exclusive Zach Gelb Show chat with @CoachMattRhule on @365sportsYT today at 1:30 PM Central. Link below.



pic.twitter.com/b2aT7DF9qt — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) January 14, 2026

Ekeler just completed the first season of his second stint in Lincoln. He first served as linebackers coach under Bo Pelini 2008 to 2010. Ekeler has coached 23 years at the FBS level across several staffs, including Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee, USC and LSU. The 2025 season was his ninth as a special teams coordinator, and he turned the Huskers' pitiful special teams into a unit ranked in the nation's top 20.

Rhule suggested that an opportunity outside of coaching special teams could be a draw for Ekeler.

"You know, people have other things, you know, like Mike's also been a defensive coordinator. Obviously, we hired Rob (Aurich) to do the defense. Mike's done a great job on special teams," Rhule said. "But if people want to take other jobs, all I can do is put them under contract and offer them extensions and hope that they stay."

Mike Ekeler takes reporters' questions after an August practice. | Nebraska Athletics

Ekeler's high-energy style helped bring the immediate turnaround of Nebraska's special teams, providing some of the best moments of the year for the Huskers. Nebraska blocked a punt against Michigan State and returned it for a touchdown in early October. Three games later against Northwestern, Kenneth Williams took the opening second-half kickoff 95 yards for a score.

Ekeler was seen embracing players, coaches, and staff after big plays, including Williams' touchdown return against the Wildcats.

"People were like, ‘Are you and him OK?’ I’m like, he punched me in the one game. He tackled me in another game. I said, ‘Don’t touch me again,'" Rhule said during a press conference two days after the Northwestern game. "So I love Ek, but he — arm’s length. So there’s no problem there for anybody that’s worried. He’s my boy, but stay over here."

Matt Rhule | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

"I love not just the special teams, not just the production, but I love the way that Mike has done a great job of getting everyone, like, those guys know they're going to affect the game," Rhule said in October.

If Ekeler were to move on, Rhule is confident that the coach's teaching will have been passed down to the staff remaining in Lincoln.

"He taught us a great system of special teams. He taught us a great teaching progression. And I've got some guys here, Josh Martin, Nick Humphrey, who were his right-hand guys," Rhule said. "I have a guy, Brett Maher, who kicked in the NFL, who's brilliant. So I hope Mike's back. I love working with him. If a team pursues him and he decides to leave, I do have the guys and the system in place, though, to just do it from within."

Matt Rhule watches game action against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If Ekeler were to leave Nebraska before Feb. 11, the coach would have spent less than a full year with Nebraska. It would also be Ekeler's third program in three seasons he spent 2021 through 2024 with Tennessee.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

