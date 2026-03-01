'The Swag He Has is Different': Jacory Barney Jr. on Nebraska QB Anthony Colandrea, More

If there's one player on Nebraska's roster that doesn't struggle bringing the juice, it's Jacory Barney Jr., but now it appears he has a new signal-caller to match.

Entering his third season within the Husker football program, Barney is no stranger to making plays, but in 2026, he'll look to make it his most productive yet. With a transfer quarterback likely throwing the ball his way, the duo's relationship doesn't seem to have taken long to formulate. Now, the energy the pair brings seems to be shedding off on others inside the locker room. And if confidence is what this group needs to succeed, it will no longer be an issue this fall.

A major talking point of the 2026 offseason is Nebraska's transition on the offensive side of the ball after the departure of former starter Dylan Raiola at quarterback. While they retained TJ Lateef, who took over the starting job following Raiola's season-ending injury in November, the Huskers went out and found two transfer signal-callers via the portal as well. The most notable of the bunch is former Mountain West Player of the Year, Anthony Colandrea, who appears to be on the fast track towards becoming QB1. With that in mind, Barney was asked to offer his thoughts on the former UNLV Rebel in his first couple of practices with the Big Red.

Of that, he said. "His swag is different," to say the least. "He brings an aspect of confidence to the offense. He's just letting us know that he's going to do whatever it takes for us to take that next step. We believe in him, and I like the swag he brings".

Colandrea, who has thrown for over 7,500 passing yards in his career, in addition to adding over 1,100 yards on the ground as well, has a reason to be confident in his abilities. Now, it appears that the confidence he has in himself is seeping out into the players around him as well. For the Huskers, who seemed to have lacked confidence at times in the past, the change of pace seems to be refreshing early on this spring.

NU also added several other transfer portal players on the offensive side of the ball, one of whom will join Barney in the wide receiver room. Still, instead of viewing former UCLA WR1 Kwazi Gilmer as competition, the Miami native suggested the two have already gotten together to help both juniors grow.

"I love Kwazi," he said. "We look forward to doing some good things. We also have Nyziah [Hunter]. He's looking really good right now. But Kwazi- him coming in- he knows a lot about football. The aspect he brings helps me learn more. Adding more stuff to my bag."

As it currently stands, the Huskers have three rising juniors within Dakiel Short's room. All three players (Hunter, Barney, and Glimer) have led their teams in receptions in a season at one point in their careers, and each of them has at least one year's worth of starting experience within the Big Ten. As far as proven production within the conference goes, there isn't another position group on NU's roster that rivals the pass catchers this year. And even though they'll be competing with one another for production this upcoming fall, the top group remains focused on helping each other improve, rather than pushing each other away.

Getting back to what the offense can become with a more mobile quarterback taking snaps, Barney suggested Husker fans can expect Nebraska to become more explosive in 2026. They'll ultimately have to prove it on the field against a true opponent, but if the beginning of spring ball offers a glimpse, the Big Red may very well be exciting once again.

"Overall, with a guy like that scrambling, [it] creates more explosive plays," he said. "Today in practice, he made an explosive play scrambling out of the pocket, delivered a deep ball. It was nice. It's good to have that aspect. We can expect a lot more explosive plays this season."

In 2025, likely due to offensive limitations between the quarterback and protection issues, Nebraska could not reliably create explosive plays. Now, with a signal-caller who can threaten the defense as a runner, it opens the playbook back up in a way that was not there last fall. Still, capitalizing on those opportunities will be the key, but from Barney's perspective, he sees the Huskers cashing in on those more often than in years past.

Barney's impact extended far beyond the offensive side of the ball for Nebraska in the past, and even with a change at special teams coordinator this offseason, it doesn't seem that will differentiate in 2026. After being named an All-Big Ten Honorable-Mention Return Specialist last year, the rising junior says he can be expected back at the position under Brett Maher this fall.

"I'm happy to work for [Coach Maher]," he said. "He believes in me. That's the most important. I believe in him. So, we'll do whatever it takes this year."

Even after the departure of former special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler after one season, the Huskers believe the lesson learned in 2025 can translate to the future as well. With Maher being on staff under Ekeler, the promotion from within comes with expectations that success will continue to be had. As it currently stands, Barney appears to be a large part of what they do in the return game, and his ability to make plays in the third phase of the game will likely continue to be a weapon for the Huskers under Maher in his first year.

Whether it's catching a Hail Mary at the end of the half, taking a sweep for a touchdown on the edge, or returning a punt for a noteworthy gain, Barney has continuously become a match the Huskers can light up when the going gets tough. Now, in his third season in Lincoln, his veteran presence may require him to outperform years of old in a very big way.

Ultimately, he won't be asked to do it alone. Instead, he'll have returning players like Hunter and new additions like Gilmer and Colandrea at his aid. If that picture comes together the way the Huskers staff envisions it can, Nebraska will, in all likelihood, be looking at the most productive offense under Rhule to date. There's plenty hinging on the current regime's fourth season in Lincoln, and players like Barney undeniably have a big role in them finding success.

Until then, they'll look towards using every day of the spring to their full advantage, although from Barney's words, he surely appears to be doing just that. Now, the players around him will need to follow his lead. If that is the case, good things will follow.