McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Akron
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are at home for the first time in 2025. NU hosts Akron at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Memorial Stadium.
Here are Matt McMaster's keys to the game.
Don’t shoot yourself in the foot
This game is more about Nebraska football than it is about Akron. Just based on talent and previous results, it’s no secret that Nebraska is the far superior team. This game should be about ironing things out on both sides of the football and getting young, inexperienced players reps.
The easiest way to stop that from happening and put a sour note on the whole affair is to avoid unforced errors. Nebraska needs to limit personal fouls, holdings, and drive-killing penalties, and prevent seven points from turning into three.
Even if the Huskers win the game but play sloppy football, a win can easily feel like a loss.
Reps Reps Reps!
Nebraska is an incredibly young team. From the starters to the two-deep all the way to the scout team, the Huskers are filled with youth.
Out of the 125 players on the roster, 91 of them are either freshmen or sophomores. These games are the perfect opportunity not just to improve and build confidence for the starters but also for the future of Husker football.
The Big Red’s starters need to handle business quickly to ensure that the future of the program gets the game reps they need to put themselves in the best position for when they are relied on to bring wins to Lincoln.
Get Cortez Mills up and moving
Despite having only six snaps against Cincinnati, the former four-star freshman from Florida popped on tape. His only catch of the game could have easily gone for 20 more yards if it weren’t for an inaccurate throw from Dyaln Raiola. Mills has electric speed and significant breaks at the top of his routes.
Mills's role on the offense is poised to increase after a season-ending injury to wideout Janirian Bonner. Games like these are made for a young player expecting to inherit a bigger role on the team. Mills needs to play to not only to build confidence but to also make mistakes and learn from them on tape.
Mills has an opportunity not only to be an impact player in the future for NU, but this season. A game against the Zips that allows him to improve in both the pass and run game could be vital for his later-season success.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.