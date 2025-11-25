Mike Ekeler Named Broyles Award Assistant of the Year Nominee
After engineering a complete 180 in Nebraska’s special teams in just one offseason, Mike Ekeler has been named a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Ekeler is one of 63 assistants recognized this season, a testament to the dramatic turnaround and national impact of the Huskers' special teams in 2025. The David City native still has one regular-season game left to further his case, but regardless of how Friday plays out, his impact in Lincoln this fall has been undeniable.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the overhaul he led, and what it has meant, and will continue to mean, for the Huskers moving forward.
Nebraska didn’t just improve on special teams in 2025; it became one of the best units in all of college football. Under Ekeler’s direction, the Huskers are the only program in the country to rank inside the top 20 in kickoff returns, punt returns, kickoff return defense, and punt return defense. Only four teams rank in the top 20 in both return categories, and Nebraska leads that group in overall versatility and explosiveness.
The results have been staggering. Nebraska ranks fifth nationally at 30.2 yards per kickoff return, with Kenneth Williams sitting second in the country at 32.9 yards per attempt. The punt-return unit has been just as dynamic, averaging 13.6 yards per return, and has already gathered nearly 100 more total yards than the previous four seasons combined. Jacory Barney has contributed heavily there as well, ranking 14th nationally at 12.1 yards per return.
And the improvements aren’t limited to returns. Nebraska has allowed just one punt-return yard all season, trending toward a school record, while the kickoff-coverage group is giving up only 16.1 yards per return, the program’s lowest mark in 40 years. Add in three blocked kicks and reliable specialists (12-of-15 on field goals and a perfect 41-for-41 on PATs), and Ekeler’s overhaul touches every corner of the operation.
Nebraska’s special-teams resurgence hasn’t just boosted analytics; it has directly swung games in the Huskers’ favor. Three of Nebraska’s biggest wins this season were decided, in large part, by momentum-shifting plays from Ekeler’s groups.
The turnaround was first felt against Michigan State, when the Huskers blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. A play that instantly flipped the game’s energy and helped Nebraska take control of a must-win matchup.
A week later, special teams delivered again in the one-score victory over Maryland. Kenneth Williams nearly returned a kickoff for a touchdown, providing a much-needed spark on a day when the offense committed three turnovers. Nebraska won 34–31, a margin that likely doesn’t hold without the field-position jolt created by Williams' speed and Ekeler’s guidance.
And in the home win over Northwestern, Nebraska finally broke one. Williams struck again, taking a kickoff 95 yards to the end zone. The Huskers held the Wildcats at arm’s length the rest of the way, securing a 28–21 victory.
These weren’t empty highlights; they were the difference between winning and losing. Ekeler’s special teams have become a legitimate weapon, consistently altering field position, dictating momentum, and delivering points in games Nebraska had to have.
What this means moving forward is that Nebraska’s special teams are no longer a liability. Now, they're a blueprint for how quickly a phase of the game can be transformed with the right leadership. Ekeler’s unit has become a stabilizing force for a team that has leaned heavily on field position, hidden yardage, and momentum plays to secure close wins throughout 2025. And as Nebraska enters the final week of the regular season, those advantages only grow more important.
The Huskers still have plenty riding on Friday’s matchup, from postseason positioning to the chance to close out the year with one of the nation’s most dramatic turnarounds. Another strong performance from special teams would simply reinforce what’s already clear: Nebraska wins differently in 2025, and Ekeler’s fingerprints are all over it.
That’s why his nomination for the Broyles Award carries weight beyond the impressive statistics. It reflects how fundamentally he’s reshaped one-third of the game, and, ultimately, how those changes have helped define Nebraska’s identity this fall.
Whether or not his name is called in February, Ekeler has already delivered something the Huskers desperately needed. And the way this season has unfolded, his hiring may prove to be an even bigger win than any of the games his units have helped secure this fall.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.