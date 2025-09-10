Measuring Dylan Raiola Against His Peers
When Dylan Raiola committed to Nebraska, he was one of the highest-rated commits in program history.
Raiola spent much of his recruiting cycle as the top overall prospect, but by the end, he had been overtaken by several players, including future teammate Williams Nwaneri. He still arrived in Lincoln as a consensus five-star recruit. After a mid-year slump in his freshman season, it seemed that he was no longer considered among the elite quarterbacks in college football.
Throughout the offseason, many pundits asked how far DJ Lagway would take Florida. 247Sports ranked first-year starter Julian Sayin ahead of Raiola in the Big Ten rankings. Phil Steele had Nico Iamaleava as a fourth-team Big Ten quarterback, but Raiola was not on his list. The athletic ranked incoming Iowa transfer Mark Gronowski one spot ahead of Dylan Raiola in their top 100 quarterback rankings. Even Cody Bellaire of Rivals said he shouldn’t have been a consensus five-star prospect.
With all the criticism, he must be behind his fellow five-star peers, right?
Seventeen former five-star quarterbacks have any stats so far in 2025. None of them has more passing yards than Raiola’s 607 yards, which ranks 15th in the nation. His passing touchdown mark, six, is tied for the lead among the active five-star quarterbacks with Dante Moore.
Only Husan Longstreet, the backup quarterback at USC, and Sayin have a higher completion percentage than Raiola’s 78.1%. However, both of these players have thrown significantly fewer passes than Raiola, with just 15 attempts for Longstreet and 39 for Sayin. Raiola’s 73 attempts are another category in which he leads these highly touted signal callers. His yards per attempt are good for fourth, even after he was mocked for taking the easy throws versus Cincinnati.
While there were moments to be disappointed by Raiola’s play during his freshman season, it’s essential to put into context how true freshmen typically perform. As a freshman, he finished 13th in yards and 9th in completion percentage among quarterbacks in the playoff era. The Huskers, as a team, exceeded expectations in 2024, given that they had a true freshman quarterback. Since 2014, teams with a true freshman throwing more than 150 passes in a season have only won 5.5 games on average.
If you expected that Dylan Raiola would be the next Trevor Lawrence, then you’re probably disappointed with his play so far. The situation that he walked into was far different from Clemson in 2018. The Tigers were already perennial championship contenders by the time Lawrence arrived on campus. There’s still plenty Raiola can improve in his game, and there might be no better coach in college football ready to help him with that than Dana Holgorsen. It’s a long season, and plenty could change once Nebraska hits conference play.
Dylan Raiola is living up to his recruiting rankings and is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.