Memorial Stadium Renovation Back on the Table with a Massive Price Tag

A stadium renovation for the home of Nebraska football, and the price tag is a jump from the last time it was proposed.

A week ahead of the April 24 meeting of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Nebraska Athletics proposed a new proposal to renovate historic Memorial Stadium. The Big Red Rebuild seeks many of the same updates as previous Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts proposed, but now with a heftier cost.

“The Board is set to consider this important initiative, which represents an incredible opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the entire University System and will bring real economic benefits to the state of Nebraska,” said University of Nebraska System Board of Regents Chairman, Paul Kenney. “Memorial Stadium is a representation of our state’s values and traditions, and this restoration project will help preserve its legacy for future generations.”

Let's dig into the new proposal and the differences from the previous plan.

New Proposal

Satadium improvements are slated for West, South, and East Stadiums.

South Stadium, where 23,000 seats are placed, would be demolished and rebuilt. The new section

A view of the proposed renovations to South Stadium. | Nebraska Athletics

Outside of the stadium, the Schoor Center would also be demolished. The staff and operations from there would be relocated. South Plaza would be developed "as a new gateway to the west edge of campus."

West Stadium would see multiple updates. The seating bowl is to be demolished and rebuilt. That rebuilt area would feature new premium seating and improved general seating.

The interior spaces of West Stadium would be renovated with new premium clubs, upgraded restrooms and concourses, and improvements to the suite levels.

East Stadium would get replacement seating, as well as modifications to meet code requirements.

A view of the proposed renovations to Memorial Stadium. | Nebraska Athletics

As for the stadium as a whole, a 360-degree field connection would be installed at the 100 Level. The 200 Level would have a 360-degree main concourse connection. The 300-Level, which would not include North Stadium, would get a 270-degree upper concourse connection.

Other improvements for the Board of Regents include new stadium support spaces, including vertical transportation, restrooms, and food service, and the ability to utilize the facility for more events during the rest of the year.

Nebraska recently changed concession providers. Those concessions would get upgrades with refurbished menu options and added points of sale throughout the stadium.

“This is a multi-generational opportunity to build on the legacy of Memorial Stadium while positioning the University of Nebraska for long-term success,” said University of Nebraska System President Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. “Big Red Rebuild reflects a thoughtful, strategic investment in facilities that support not only athletics, but also our broader academic mission and student experience.



”By strengthening our ability to attract students, enhance engagement, and drive economic impact, this project advances the university’s commitment to excellence across the entire system.”

The renovations would begin following the 2026 season. The expectation is for them to be completed in time for the 2028 season, with a new capacity of 80,000. That's a decrease in capacity of just 6,000 seats.

Cost

The new proposal comes in at $600 million. According to a release from Nebraska Athletics, the project will be funded by a mix of "at least $250 million in philanthropic support and $350 million in private bond financing."

The project is projected to create more than 7,300 new jobs and drive an estimated $1.1 billion in statewide economic impact. The release adds that additional revenue from the stadium renovation is expected to reach $95 million.

“Big Red Rebuild is a statement about the future of Nebraska Athletics,” said Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen. “Memorial Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in all of college sports and this project ensures that our stadium is well-positioned for future generations.



”We have listened intently to Nebraska fans and are building a best-in-class fan experience that will also drive revenue for the University of Nebraska, create exciting new year-round programming for Nebraskans, create new opportunities for our student-athletes, and position Nebraska to compete and lead at the highest level in a rapidly evolving college athletics landscape.”

The previous proposal under Alberts had an estimated cost of $450 million. That plan was put on hold when Alberts left for Texas A&M, giving time for new athletics director Troy Dannen time for a comprehensive review of the best path forward.

Previous Proposal

Alberts first introduced his plan in 2023. The plan featured many of the same updates as the new plan, including a demolished South Stadium to be rebuilt and upgraded, and the additions of 360- and 270-degree connections.

Memorial Stadium proposed renovation in 2023. | Nebraska Athletics

Demolition of South Stadium was slated for after the 2024 season. That would mean no seating in those sections for the 2025 season.

However, a start date of multiple years ahead of the current proposal also means completion would have come sooner. The target completion date was set for July 2026, meaning this fall would be the beginning of a fully renovated stadium instead of the final year before renovations begin.

Although the plan would have been potentially completed this year, it also would have come with a capacity decrease to near 75,000.

Memorial Stadium proposed renovation in 2023. | Nebraska Athletics

History of Memorial Stadium Renovations

Memorial Stadium was built in 1923 and has seen several expansions and renovations in the 103 years since.

For the first 40 years, the stadium had a capacity of 31,080. That would jump several times in the 1960s, with expansions in 1964 (44,829), 1965 (50,807), 1966 (62,644), and 1967 (64,170). The expansions included the addition of permanent seats in the south end zone and the construction of a press box.

In 1972, the south end zone was further expanded to increase capacity to 73,650. No major changes would take place for the next 20 years.

After a section collapsed in 1993, sections were updated to take the capacity to 72,700 for the next few years. In 1999, a $36 million expansion of West Stadium came with a new press box.

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans set a record attendance with 85,800 in their game against the Colorado Buffaloes in 2006. | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

In 2006, capacity topped 80,000 for the first time. That's when the north end zone was renovated and expanded, adding 6,000 seats and 13 luxury boxes, pushing capacity to 81,067.

Capacity for Memorial Stadium peaked in 2013, when a $65 million expansion added another 6,000 seats, including the new East Stadium 600 sections, and increased capacity to 87,17.

Since 2013, minor updates have lowered capacity to the current number of 85,458.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.