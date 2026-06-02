Nebraska Softball Sets Record for Most-Watched WCWS Opening Thursday Broadcast

Nebraska softball's gritty walk-off win to open its Women's College World Series run has continued to earn more accolades for the program.

The Huskers and Razorbacks late-night battle on Thursday broke new records for ESPN, as the company released its broadcast numbers on Monday placing the primetime tilt as its top-viewed contest from the opening round of action from Oklahoma City. ESPN reported that 1.4 million viewers, including a peak of 1.6 million viewers, tuned in to watch Nebraska's 5-3 win over Arkansas as part of the first-round action of the company's WCWS coverage.

The Nebraska/Arkansas night tilt contributed to nearly a 63% viewership increase from last season's television coverage, as the two games preceeding the Huskers' win each topped over a million viewers. Tennessee/Texas peaked at 1.1 million viewers, while an average of 1.3 millions viewers tuned in for the UCLA/Alabama matchup. The Tennessee/Texas matchup becomes the fourth-most watch opening Thursday game on record, while UCLA/Alabama earned the runner-up spot to Nebraska/Arkansas.

Last Thursday, @NCAASoftball fans were locked in for the '26 #WCWS opening day games!



🥎 Most-watched opening Thursday EVER

🥎 1.2M avg. viewers, up 63% YoY

🥎 @RazorbackSB-@HuskerSoftball (1.4M) is now the most-watched WCWS opening Thursday game in HISTORY pic.twitter.com/f7jrNnZfdt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 1, 2026

The broadcast audience was witness to a historic moment for Nebraska softball, joining the record crowd at Devon Park. 12,605 participants in Oklahoma City witnessed the Huskers' first Women's College World Series win since 2002 as Ava Kuszak's 10th-inning two-run home run lifted Nebraska to the second round.

Nebraska's big moment had to compete in similar markets with other television events that evening, as the Women's College World Series coverage collided with Game Six of the NBA's Western Conference Finals, as the San Antonio Spurs took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 on NBC. Major League Baseball had one night contest between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers on regional broadcasts, while the National Hockey League's postseason waited until Friday to begin Game Five of the conference finals matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes. Likewise, the Huskers' late-game theatrics did not split the fan base's attention as Nebraska baseball's regional opener served its first pitch on Friday against South Dakota State.

The Huskers would trail early in the contest after Arkansas' Kailey Wyckoff scored two runs on a Razorback home run in the second inning. Samantha Bland would tie the contest later in the fourth inning on an RBI single, as Bella Bacon would drive in Kennadi Williams for a Nebraska lead.

Nebraska's Hannah Coor (23) celebrates home run in the eighth inning during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The drama continued into extra innings as Nebraska would trail 3-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth. Hannah Coor's solo home run tied the contest once again to keep the Huskers alive.

“Before my home run, I’m on deck praying for God to just slow me down because I was really sped up. I was going too fast," Coor said on the ESPN broadcast in her postgame interview. "I could feel my heartbeat bouncing out of my chest, asking the Lord to slow me down. Giving everything to Him, every good and bad.”

Coor followed her dramatic solo shot by getting on base in the 10th frame after being hit by a pitch, allowing Kuszak to have the game-winning moment. Kuszak would deliver, sending the Huskers into the second round late Thursday night.

Nebraska's Ava Kuszak (7) celebrates a walk-off home run during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As noted by Maren Angus-Coombs, Kuszak's game-winning ball at Devon Park was tracked down by the senior's parents, Kevin and Tricia.

Husker softball's high ratings on ESPN continue to follow the Nebraska athletics trend of top-viewership numbers for female sports. The Thursday night walk-off beat out Nebraska volleyball's top-viewed matches of the season from August and December of 2025, as the Huskers averaged 1.2 million in matches against Kentucky (Aug. 31) and its Elite Eight loss to Texas A&M (Dec. 14).

The trend in higher viewership numbers for women's sports continues from the record-setting Women's College World Series in 2025, when an average of 1.3 million viewers watched 15 games on ESPN platforms. That bested the mark set in 2021, as the Game 3 championship match became ESPN's most-watched NCAA softball game ever with 2.4 million viewers. The 2025 title contest surpassed the previous high mark between Arizona and Tennessee's title game in 2007 at 2.3 million viewers.

Nebraska's Jordy Frahm (98) celebrates a strike out during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Likely adding to the attention pointed towards Nebraska was the high-level play of Player of the Year winner Jordy Frahm. The senior pitcher battled through the 10 innings, pitching the complete game while allowing three runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts.

Nebraska would fall to Alabama and Texas on Saturday and Sunday, finishing the season with a 52-8 record to tie the program record for most wins in a single season. The Huskers' .867 winning percentage is the highest in school history, as the fifth-place finish marks the program's best since the 2002 season.