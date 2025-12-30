Mike Ekeler is and always will be a ball of energy, and as he gets prepared to help Nebraska play Utah tomorrow afternoon, his enthusiasm shifts over to the defense as well.

After his return to Lincoln for his second stint on the staff, the Huskers dramatically raised their level of play in the third phase of the game. However, after coaching changes made to the defensive side of the ball left Nebraska without a defensive line coach, Ek has been helping along the line of scrimmage since fans last saw him on Black Friday.

With a new perspective, new role, and new players to coach up, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is hoping his energy can be a factor in getting the defense ready to go against a stout Utah running game in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve. But with months passing since Ekeler's last media availability, there's more to unpack than just one game.

Matt Rhule has now officially made three staff changes, with the latest seeing defensive line coach Terry Bradden on his way out. https://t.co/hc9yBWaeeZ — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) December 9, 2025

Return to Coaching on the Defensive Staff

Following the dismissal of first-year defensive line coach Terry Bradden, Rhule's defensive staff was seemingly in limbo. However, there was no shortage of coaches with experience on the defensive side of the ball to help out with bowl prep. With Ekeler having an extensive background coaching outside linebackers throughout his career, Rhule saw him as a clear fit to slide in over the month of December. The Huskers' head coach even threw his own hat on backwards and chipped in coaching up the interior.

During a press conference after the Huskers' practice Monday, Ekeler was asked about his experience over the last four weeks, and he didn't shy away from sharing his excitement. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Ekeler said. “I’ve just done what [Coach Rhule] has asked and it has a lot of moving parts.”

To his point, it has. Since Nov. 28, Nebraska has made three staffing changes, including both offensive and defensive line positions, along with the defensive coordinator. While two of those roles have since been filled, and the Huskers have added a defensive edges coach and run game coordinator, only offensive line coach Geep Wade has fully taken over coaching responsibilities this month. With little time to prepare and Nebraska's top target choosing to go another direction, Ekeler has since filled the void in an interim role.

Matt Rhule has been helping coach the defensive line, seemingly amongst the interior, during bowl practices this month. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Backwards-Hat Matt

With nearly every coach who's spoken about Ekeler since his arrival bragging about his enthusiasm and passion, the Huskers' special teams coordinator shed light back on his head coach for the same reasons. Returning to his roots as a defensive line coach over the last month, Rhule has been said to have been making a big impact on his team.

“I think he’s really enjoyed it,” said Ekeler. “Sitting in meetings and listening to interactions between the players and coach, I mean, you can tell when a guy is passionate about coaching and that comes through.”

To this point in Rhule's career, he's spent nearly a decade coaching along the defensive side of the ball. With a track record of success coaching his group on the line of scrimmage, the Huskers are hoping a change in both philosophy and energy can help this team improve ahead of what may be their most physical offensive counterpart of the year.

Jacory Barney Jr. totaled 490 return yards in 2025. His efforts saw him recognized as an All-Big Ten specialist this fall. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Return Game Improvements in 2025

Though his new role is intriguing, Ekeler has played no small part in turning around Nebraska's special teams in one season. But, of course, the coach wanted nothing to do with the credit he said his players deserve. Both of the Huskers' punt and kickoff return games became threats this fall, and Nebraska's special teams coordinator didn't hide his excitement for the units as a whole.

On his punt returner, Jacory Barney, who totaled more punt return yards by himself than the previous four years' return totals as a team combined, Ekeler couldn't help but praise the sophomore. “That guy is one of my favorite players of all time,” Ekeler said. “The way he brings it every single day, and the way he developed during the course of the year, it’s super cool. It’s 100% on him. You have no idea the amount of work that that guy put in.”

But the praise didn't stop there, as Kenneth Williams was recognized for his efforts in the kickoff return game as well. “That’s all on him,” Ekeler said. “He brought it every single day, and we believed in him because of what he did in practice. He’s a very talented player. He's just scratching the surface right now.”

In total, the two returners amassed 880 yards of additional field position on their way to setting up Nebraska's offense with shorter fields. Because of Ekeler's scheme and the pair's ability, special teams were directly able to help Nebraska win games this fall. Though their coach said the job is not finished, the third phase of the game has been perhaps the most impactful unit for the Huskers this fall. There's plenty more work Nebraska needs to do before it's back to where it wants to be, but ignoring the overhaul just doesn't feel right.

Quick Hits

On his first season overseeing Nebraska’s special teams, Ekeler said the consistency and effort have stood out, “Those guys have been amazing. They’ve played their tails off, but that’s their job, right? Very pleased with what they’ve done to this point, but we’ve got a big game coming up and we’ve got to finish this thing.”

Ekeler praised the rapid growth of freshman punter Archie Wilson, noting how quickly the Australian has adapted to the college game, “The guy had never really even been to a football game. He kicked about six balls into 30-plus mile-per-hour winds and never blinked. He’s just going to continue to get better and better.”

When asked about balancing aggression with smart decision-making in the return game, Ekeler leaned into his confidence, “Scared money don’t make money. That’s how you balance it. We’re in Vegas, right? Double down.”

On preparing Nebraska’s defensive ends to help slow Utah’s physical run game, Ekeler acknowledged the challenge with a grin, “Kind of like a horror movie. No, I’m kidding. They’re really talented and they do a great job. Without getting into the schematics, they’ve got a little bit of everything.”

Ekeler emphasized the unpredictable nature of special teams and how crucial readiness can be for an underdog like Nebraska on New Year's Eve. “Special teams is so unique because you don’t know the opportunities you are going to get. You can’t force it. So any opportunity we get, we’ve been busting our tail to be ready for that opportunity.”

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

