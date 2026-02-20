Huskers Firmly in the Mix for 2027 Top‑15 Offensive Lineman

Nebraska’s pursuit of elite offensive line talent in the 2027 cycle took a meaningful step forward with Cherry Creek standout Jackson Roper placing the Huskers in his top group. The four‑star interior lineman, already regarded as one of the Top 15 IOL prospects in the class, has emerged as a priority target for Nebraska, who continue to build momentum with one of Colorado’s most polished young trench players.

At 6‑5 and 285 pounds with a 90 247Sports rating and the No. 7 positional ranking, Roper brings the exact blend of size, athleticism, and technical polish that fits seamlessly into what Nebraska wants from its interior offensive linemen. His frame already mirrors the prototype Matt Rhule targets: long, powerful, and built to add more good weight without sacrificing mobility.

Roper’s Cherry Creek background shows up in his tape. He plays with advanced hand placement, a strong base, and the ability to anchor against bigger defenders, traits that translate cleanly to Nebraska’s downhill run game. He also moves well enough laterally to thrive in the Huskers’ pull-and-reach concepts, giving him the versatility to play guard early and potentially grow into a center option. With his combination of physical tools and technical maturity, Roper projects as the kind of multi‑year starter who could stabilize the interior and elevate the overall physicality of Nebraska’s offensive line.

Nebraska is battling in one of the deepest and most competitive recruitments of the 2027 cycle, standing alongside Miami, Oregon, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, USC, Michigan, and Alabama for the four‑star prospect. Huskers have earned a legitimate seat at the table by prioritizing Roper, building strong relationships, and presenting a clear developmental path in Lincoln. Holding their own against programs with national titles, blue‑chip pipelines, and heavyweight NIL backing underscores just how seriously Nebraska is being considered as Roper’s recruitment continues to rise in profile.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Jackson Roper is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 305 IOL from Englewood, CO is ranked as a Top 15 IOL in the 2027 Class



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/HqYTy3CoS3 pic.twitter.com/Zu74ePCpHE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 19, 2026

Nebraska offers Roper a blueprint that matches his strengths and accelerates his ceiling, and the pairing of Rhule and offensive line coach Geep Wade gives him a development environment built for long‑term success. Rhule’s program focus is rooted in physicality, toughness, and building the roster from the trenches out, exactly the traits Roper already flashes. Wade has consistently elevated young linemen by emphasizing technique, versatility, and year‑over‑year growth, creating a culture where players with Roper’s frame and maturity can thrive early and evolve into multi‑year anchors.

Wade’s influence makes the fit even more compelling. His track record centers on developing interior linemen who play with violent hands, disciplined footwork, and the ability to win leverage battles, all areas where Roper is already ahead of the curve. Wade’s system asks guards to be both powerful in downhill concepts and athletic enough to pull, climb, and redirect defenders in space.

Roper’s Cherry Creek film shows he checks those boxes. He plays with a strong base, maintains balance through contact, and moves fluidly enough to execute the movement‑heavy elements of Wade’s scheme. His natural strength and advanced hand placement give him a foundation that Wade can refine into Big Ten‑ready dominance.

Roper already plays with a strong base, but like most young linemen, he can still work on keeping his pads low through contact. Maintaining leverage will help him maximize his power against bigger, older defensive tackles at the next level. Also, He shows good initial quickness, but adding more burst out of his stance will elevate his ability to win early in reps, especially in Nebraska’s downhill run game, where first‑step power is everything.

Roper is ahead of most 2027 linemen, but he can still sharpen his ability to mirror interior rushers, maintain balance against counter moves, and recover when beaten early in the rep.

Nebraska’s push for Roper feels like more than just another name on the board. It’s a calculated pursuit of a prospect whose skill set, mentality, and long‑term upside align perfectly with what Rhule and Wade are building in the trenches. As his recruitment heats up and national powers crowd the race, the Huskers have positioned themselves as a program that not only wants Roper but one that can genuinely elevate him.

Under Rhule’s developmental model and Wade’s technical coaching, Roper projects as the type of interior lineman who could see the field early, grow into a stabilizing force, and eventually become one of the program’s most reliable trench players. Nebraska’s emphasis on building from the inside out aligns perfectly with his skill set, making Lincoln a place where his physical tools, competitive mindset, and technical polish could translate into a high‑impact college career.