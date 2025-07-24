Minnesota Head Coach PJ Fleck Talks 2025 Season, Gophers' Mindset at Big Ten Media Days
Love him or hate him as a Nebraska fan, just about everyone has an opinion on PJ Fleck.
Some love the energy. Others think he talks too much. And a few are still trying to figure out what “Row the Boat” even means. While that’s a story for another time, Fleck did offer some valuable insight on what many believe will be one of Nebraska’s toughest opponents this season.
A lot can change between now and mid-October, when the Huskers head to Minneapolis, but here’s a quick preview of the 2025 Minnesota Golden Gophers, straight from the head coach himself.
Fleck opened his time at the main podium by highlighting the program’s success during his tenure and made it clear that Minnesota has quietly outpaced not just Nebraska, but much of the country, in a few key areas.
Under Fleck, the Gophers are a perfect 6–0 in bowl games and have produced a first- or second-round NFL draft pick in six consecutive seasons. By comparison, Nebraska has only appeared in one bowl game and has had just two second-round picks and no first-rounders during that same span.
Fleck also pointed out that his staff owns the highest winning percentage in Minnesota football history over the past 75 years. And the gap in recent results isn’t small: Over the last six seasons, Minnesota is 46–26 (64%), while Nebraska has gone 27–42 (39%).
Though Fleck wasn’t directly comparing the two programs, I will, because it’s teams like Minnesota that Nebraska not only needs to beat, but handle, if it ever wants to climb back to national relevance. And personally, I’d love nothing more than to see Nebraska march into Minneapolis this October and wipe the grin off Fleck’s face with a statement win.
After recapping the Gophers’ recent success, Fleck shifted focus to the players he brought with him to Big Ten Media Days, starting with running back Darius Taylor. Taylor led Minnesota in rushing last season, racking up 986 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, while also catching an additional 54 passes for 350 yards and two more scores as a receiving threat.
Also joining Fleck in Indianapolis was sophomore edge rusher Anthony Smith, who burst onto the scene in 2024. As a true freshman, Smith earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors after tallying 27 tackles, a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss, and tying for the team lead with 6.0 sacks. He’s already shaping up to be one of the most disruptive young defenders in the conference.
To no one’s surprise, star defensive back Koi Perich was also among the Gophers at Big Ten Media Days. The All-Big Ten First Team selection filled the stat sheet in 2024, racking up 46 total tackles (2.5 for loss), five interceptions, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. On top of that, Perich was one of the most dynamic returners in the country, totaling over 500 yards combined between punts and kickoffs.
Rounding out the Minnesota group was redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey. While still largely unproven, Lindsey appeared in three games last season, completing four of five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. It’s a small sample size, but encouraging nonetheless that he protected the ball in limited action. As Minnesota’s expected starter for 2025, Lindsey will have six games under his belt by the time Nebraska comes to town. Meaning the jitters should be gone, and the Huskers will face a more settled version of the young signal-caller.
Fleck wrapped up his side session by intertwining his fate with Nebraska's. And it might be the most telling takeaway from Fleck’s time on stage, at least for Nebraska fans. Not just the praise itself, but who it’s coming from. Minnesota has beaten Nebraska five straight times, and for a coach who’s had that kind of success against the Huskers to call them “one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten” says a lot more than if it came from you or me.
It’s clear Nebraska is beginning to earn respect not just from the outside media looking for clicks, but from inside the conference with coaches as well. And while I don’t typically agree with much PJ Fleck says, I’ll give him credit here, because he’s right. The October 18th matchup in Minneapolis will be a benchmark moment for Nebraska’s 2025 season. If the Huskers can go on the road and snap the streak against a program they haven’t beaten since 2018, it’ll be another strong sign of the progress being made under Matt Rhule.
It’s not a make-or-break game, no, but it’s one that deeply matters to fans. A win in Minneapolis would further prove that Nebraska is heading in the right direction, that the rebuild is working, and that the program is earning back something it hasn’t had in a long time: respect.
With that in mind, stay tuned for more coverage as Big Ten Media Days wraps up on Thursday. Five of Nebraska’s 2025 conference opponents, including Iowa, USC, and Michigan, will take the podium, offering more insight into what’s ahead this fall. Find all the most important information from the 2025 Big Ten Media Days at Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI.
