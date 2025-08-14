More Husker Single-Digit Recipients Announced; Vincent Shavers Switches Numbers
Hours after Nebraska Athletics released a video titled “The Story Behind the Single-Digits,” four new Huskers were named as recipients of the coveted honor.
The video, led by head coach Matt Rhule, detailed the origins of the tradition within his programs and the qualities it takes to earn the jersey: effort, toughness, character, and integrity. Fans got an inside look at how the selection works, with teammates voting for the players they believe best embody those traits.
“This is a guy that represents everything it means to be a Husker,” Rhule said in the video, describing the type of player worthy of wearing a single-digit. Here's a look at the newest single-digit Huskers, and what they bring to the team.
After a true freshman season where Husker fans quickly learned the number 17, they’ll need to remember a new one this fall. Sophomore wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. will trade in his old jersey for No. 2 after being named one of Nebraska’s newest single-digit recipients.
Barney’s stats speak for themselves, after he set a school record for receptions in a season by a true freshman with 55, but it’s his effort and energy that stand out most to his teammates. Known as a vocal supporter of Nebraska’s field goal unit, Barney contributes far beyond his game-day catches.
In just his second year in the program, he’s shown remarkable growth both as a player and as a young man. If a single-digit jersey is any indication, Barney is on track to make an even bigger impact for Nebraska in 2025.
Junior wide receiver Janiran Bonner was also named a single-digit honoree, and he will be repping No. 4 this fall. Used as a utility player in Nebraska's offense to this point in his career, the lunch-pail veteran looks to expand his role in 2025. Last fall, Bonner recorded 11 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, while adding 2 carries for 11 yards and another score on the ground. But his true impact was far greater than what showed up in the box score. The big-bodied receiver was asked to do a little bit of everything in 2024, and earning a single-digit jersey only further affirms his importance to the team.
Despite modest production, Bonner’s effort, attitude, and willingness to contribute in any way possible have been noticed and respected by teammates and coaches alike. After two years and 25 career games, it’s encouraging to see him recognized for what he brings to the program. His veteran presence on offense, and leadership within the wide receiver room, will be relied upon heavily in 2025.
Seventh-year senior Javin Wright is among the newest members of Nebraska’s single-digit club. The 2024 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner embodies everything it means to be a Husker and a true football player. Determination, resilience, and fight define Wright both on and off the field, and it’s clear his teammates recognize those traits. His career has been marked by perseverance, including battling through health issues such as blood clots that sidelined him for portions of multiple seasons. Now, in 2025, Wright enters his final year with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove.
Wearing No. 0 this fall, Wright brings experience, heart, and a businesslike approach to the Nebraska defense. As one of the most veteran players on the roster, his voice carries weight in the locker room like few others. Expect nothing but leadership, smiles, and production from Wright as he looks to finish his collegiate career the right way this fall.
Second-year linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. rejoins the single-digit club after a breakout freshman campaign in 2024. Playing in all 13 games, he earned Pro Football Focus’s highest grade for any true freshman linebacker in the country, an early sign of his elite potential. But for Shavers, the single-digit recognition is about more than stats; it’s a testament to the brotherhood he’s built with his teammates.
Last season, Shavers recorded 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. In 2025, he’ll trade his No. 1 jersey for No. 9, aiming to elevate both his production and his leadership role as a sophomore. For a young player already making this kind of impact, his ceiling is as high as anyone's on the team. Look out for Shavers' in 2025.
With four more players earning single-digit jerseys, the 2025 total now stands at nine honorees. Riley Van Poppel (No. 5) and Dane Key (No. 6) joined the list earlier in camp, while returners Marques Buford Jr. (No. 3), Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (No. 7), and Deshon Singleton (No. 8) kept their numbers from last year. No. 1 remains the only jersey still unclaimed.
Several in this group will step into bigger roles this fall, and their selection speaks to the respect they’ve earned from teammates and coaches alike. Single digits don’t guarantee production, but these nine have clearly proven themselves on and off the field, and 2025 is their chance to show even more.
