Ndamukong Suh: Former Huskers Star to Start Financial Podcast
Nebraska fans knew plenty about All-American defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh during his dominating career with the Huskers.
But did fans know of his friendship with Omaha financial wizard Warren Buffett? And his deep interest in the business world?
Suh played for Nebraska from 2005-09. As a senior, Suh was a Heisman Trophy finalist, the Associated Press College Player of the Year, a unanimous first-team All-American — among many awards.
He played 54 games for the Huskers, with 215 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 24 sacks.
He was the second overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 draft. He played 13 seasons in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay after the 2020 season.
That’s plenty of on-the-field material to fill a book.
Turns out we didn’t know as much as we might have thought.
Another side of Ndamukong Suh
Suh, a story written for The Athletic in conjunction with Jayson Jenks, announced he is beginning a podcast with the sports site focused on finances. The story is headlined: “Ndamukong Suh wants you to learn how the sharpest minds in sports manage their money”.
His new show will be titled: “No Free Lunch”.
Suh wrote for The Athletic: “The way I was on the football field was just the way I had to be, to be successful. But I always wanted to be different from my peers. I never wanted to be known just for football, so it became a personal tagline of mine: I want to be more successful off the field than on it.”
Should Suh be more successful off the field than on it, he’s in for a heckuva financial ride.
Suh wrote this about his podcast plan: “So on ‘No Free Lunch’, we’ll look at personal finance through the lens of sports and business. Each week, I’ll sit down with athletes, entrepreneurs and executives to talk about how the most successful people in sports manage their money and grow their wealth.”
He said when he was playing, he networked with “some of the sharpest business minds in the world.”
And those connections led Suh into building a real estate portfolio, delve into investing and become an advocate for financial literacy.
Suh said he met Buffett as a senior after he asked former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne for an introduction. Suh said when he went to meet Buffett, he showed up two hours early and waited outside his office. He said him and Buftett have remained “close ever since.”
Suh said his goal for the podcast is: “I want you to take tips and lessons from other people’s success and make it your own. Not everything we talk about is going to relate to you, but I think you’ll find the pieces that do, and you’ll be able to apply them to your advantage.”
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.