Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen Talks Rhule's Rebuild, Revenue Sharing, and Big Events Coming to Lincoln
Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen joined the Huskers Radio Network earlier this week for his monthly appearance with host Kyle Crooks, touching on several major topics shaping Husker Athletics. From head coach Matt Rhule’s ongoing rebuild of Nebraska’s storied football program and the realities of modern revenue sharing, to new special events coming to Memorial Stadium, Dannen offered a candid look at where the Huskers stand, and what’s next for the department as a whole.
With both clear advantages and plenty of hurdles still to overcome, Dannen outlined the path forward for Nebraska Athletics, particularly when it comes to returning the football program to its rightful place among college football’s elite. Here’s everything the Huskers’ AD had to say about the direction of the program and the future ahead, including revenue-generating events that will help them along the way.
After one of the most convincing losses of the Matt Rhule era, it’s become more evident than ever how far Nebraska still has to go to reach the upper echelon of college football once again. But from Dannen’s comments, his confidence in the program’s long-term direction hasn’t wavered, even if his own frustrations remain.
“The thing that happened at Minnesota is, quite honestly, [what] happens in every program when it’s being built,” he said, adding that he shares responsibility for the results alongside the coaching staff and players.
While Dannen understands the growing concerns among fans, particularly regarding Nebraska’s struggles in the trenches, he urged patience and trust in Rhule’s process. “Matt’s a really good coach,” he said, pointing to the dramatic shift in public sentiment over the past week, as rumors linked Rhule to his alma mater. “A week ago, my texts [and] emails were, ‘Oh my God, you’ve got to do everything you can to make him the highest-paid coach in the history of football.’ And then this week, people are like, ‘Oh my God, let him go.’ And that’s not the way this works.”
There’s no denying the week-to-week emotional swings that surround Nebraska football. But Dannen made it clear he’s committed to Rhule and his staff for the long haul. “The tough thing for our fans is we’re three years into a rebuild. Here, the fans are 15 years into a rebuild,” he said, acknowledging both the frustration and the loyalty of Husker Nation, and thanking fans for their continued belief that better days are ahead.
Fresh off a visit to Chicago to discuss the Big Ten’s future direction, Dannen expressed confidence in where the conference, and Nebraska along with it, are headed. On the topic of athlete compensation, he said Nebraska is adapting quickly to the new era of revenue sharing, with a focus on creativity rather than contribution drives. The goal, Dannen emphasized, is simple: ensuring that “a deal at Nebraska looks like a deal anywhere else,” without leaning on fans for additional funding.
Acknowledging his tongue-in-cheek nickname, “Dollar Dannen,” the athletic director underscored the importance of keeping Nebraska among the nation’s top athletic departments in revenue generation. “Your ability to generate revenue defines your ability to compete,” he said, adding that while strong finances don’t guarantee wins, lacking them almost certainly guarantees being left out of college athletics’ upper tier.
With that in mind, Dannen said his team is going all in to ensure Nebraska remains relevant in the revenue-sharing era. Backed by state-of-the-art facilities and an increasingly strategic approach, the Huskers are looking to think outside the box, creating a long-term blueprint for financial and competitive success.
Beyond football, Dannen and his staff are opening new doors for Memorial Stadium and other Nebraska venues, aiming to turn them into year-round economic engines for the school. With several other collegiate athletic departments already finding success in similar ventures, Dannen feels confident Nebraska can follow suit. “The stadium is a revenue stream that, for the most part, is untapped,” he said, suggesting Husker facilities can evolve into multi-purpose event spaces, helping bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots in college athletics.
Expanding the versatility of Nebraska’s facilities is something Dannen feels strongly about, viewing it as both a financial and recruiting advantage. “Putting that into the system is only going to help our coaches have more resources in this day and age to recruit and retain talent,” he said.
While he didn’t detail specific events on the horizon, outside of the much-anticipated Savannah Bananas visit to Lincoln in 2026, his comments make clear that the department is serious about maximizing every opportunity, from concerts and neutral-site games to community-focused events that keep Memorial Stadium active long after football season ends. For Dannen, it’s all part of a broader effort to modernize Nebraska Athletics and ensure the Huskers stay competitive both on the field and off it.
If there’s one thing Dannen made clear, it’s that Nebraska’s climb back to prominence won’t happen overnight, but it will happen with purpose. His commitment to Rhule’s rebuild, his push to keep Nebraska competitive in the new era of college athletics, and his vision to open Memorial Stadium’s doors wider than ever all point toward the same mission: making Nebraska a national leader again, in whatever form that takes.
There’s still work to do, no doubt. But with Dannen steering the ship, the path forward feels focused, and for Husker fans, that might be the biggest win of all right now. Even as Nebraska’s volleyball team eyes a third straight Big Ten title, Dannen’s focus remains on elevating every program under the Huskers’ banner.
Only time will tell how the results take shape, but from Dannen’s words, there’s reason for optimism. Nebraska’s athletic department isn’t just chasing past glory; it’s building a future where success across every sport feels possible, and more importantly, sustainable.
