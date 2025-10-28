Nebraska Continues to Close the Gap with Wisconsin in the Big 10/Abbott Blood Drive
Nebraska continues to close the gap in the Big 10/Abbott blood drive.
At the time of this article Wisconsin still leads Nebraska by 368 donors (8,729 to 8,361).
Their previous lead was 550 (5,701 to 5,151) a gain of 182 in 3 weeks.
If Nebraska is able to maintain that pace we will overtake the Badgers and repeat as back to back champions. The Green Bay Packers did it in the first two Super Bowls and so can we.
Here is how you can get us over the finish line: You can find any blood center or mobile drive in the U.S. to donate blood between August 27 and December 5 and upload proof of donation at BigTen.Org/Abbott or text DONATE to Abbott (222688) and follow the prompts. Messaging and data rates may apply.
Make sure you submit your proof of donation either with a photo of yourself with the Abbott Blood Drive background or the email confirmation from to blood donation center. Details on locations for blood donation centers, how to submit so Nebraska gets credit and more information is located here.
It's time for Husker fans to continue to raise awareness and direct friends, family and alumni to follow the lead of the football team and make a comeback after giving up a lead.
Here are some numbers from last year:
• Lives saved: 59,143
• Donors: 19,821
• Top five donors:
-Nebraska 3,983
-Wisconsin 2,016
-Michigan 1,955
-UCLA 1,535
-Ohio State 1,420
Here are current numbers
• Lives saved: 145,740
• Donors: 48,602
• Top five donors:
-Wisconsin 8,732
-Nebraska 8,363
-Ohio State 3,950
-Michigan 3,904
-Iowa 3,431
As you can see, the turnout this year far exceeds last year and a repeat championship is within reach. Get out there and give blood and don't forget to submit your proof of donation.
