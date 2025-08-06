Nebraska Defensive Back Andrew Marshall Discusses Transition from FCS to Big Ten
Under the bright lights of his first major press conference as a Cornhusker, Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall reflected on his journey from Idaho’s high-level FCS program to the challenges of Big Ten competition.
Confident yet grounded, Marshall credited his former team's structure and NFL-bound talent for smoothing the transition, while acknowledging the intensified speed and consistency now demanded of him in Lincoln. His remarks offered a glimpse into both his mental preparation and the elevated standard awaiting him in every practice rep and snap.
During the press conference, Marshall described his move from Idaho’s high-caliber FCS environment to Nebraska as “a smooth adjustment.” He credited Idaho’s strong organizational standards and a roster peppered with future NFL talent for preparing him well. The biggest shift, Marshall noted, lies in the daily grind, where every rep at Nebraska pits him against elite competition, demanding unwavering consistency and execution.
The biggest difference he's observed in the Big Ten is the consistent presence of NFL-caliber talent and a unified team mentality. Marshall states, "everybody here is one mind one goal, we're all trying to get to the same spot, so just on a day-to-day basis, having that everybody is competing." This heightened level of daily competition is a significant factor in his development.
Marshall spent two seasons at Idaho, logging 72 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 26 games (14 starts). For his efforts in 2024, the Eastvale, California, native received First-Team All-Big Sky Cornerback honors.
His strong performance against Oregon while at Idaho significantly boosted his confidence, confirming his readiness for higher-level competition. He explicitly states, "it confirmed what I like already believed just that I was ready for that level of competition... the game wasn't bigger than me just really I can compete on that level at a high level so that really confirmed and really yeah bumped up my level of confidence." He went into that game knowing it would be "an important moment" for him.
Marshall didn’t hold back when describing the step up in amenities at Nebraska. Compared to his FCS experience at Idaho, the access to elite nutrition resources and top-tier training staff has been “10 times better,” he said. The volume of support available to players left a lasting impression. “It was very eye-opening,” Marshall added, noting that Nebraska provides “a lot more access to things that can benefit you.” He spoke with genuine appreciation for the program’s investment in its athletes, saying, “I get all this, this is for my benefit. It was very nice.
Marshall’s press conference served not just as an introduction, but as a window into the mindset of a player embracing the next stage of his football journey. From praising Nebraska’s resources, Marshall balanced humbleness with confidence, signaling a readiness to thrive amid the Big Ten’s relentless demands. If his approach is any indication, he’s not just transitioning; he’s setting the tone for what’s ahead.
