Nebraska Edge Coach Roy Manning Knows What Huskers' Defense Needs

Nebraska’s new edge coach Roy Manning knows the priorities of his job and it’s what Huskers fans will want to hear.

When Manning spoke at a news conference Wednesday, he talked about coming to Lincoln from San Diego State with new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and, yes, they want to stop the run and get to the quarterback.

“Just alignment in approach, alignment in how he sees the game of football, believes in stopping the run,” Manning said in a news conference about his relationship with Aurich, with whom he spent the 2025 season. “I think that’s big.

“If you look over the course of my career, I’ve worked for a number of different coaches and different philosophies and you take different things from everyone.

“But getting around Rob, just a week or two when we met, it was pretty clear that he placed a huge priority on stopping the run, and I believe in that personally.”

Good strategy

Nebraska ranked 98th in the nation in stopping the run last season, getting gashed for 175.4 yards per game. San Diego State allowed 129.5 yards per game, 39th in the nation.

The Huskers’ run defense provided a stark and troubling contrast to their pass defense, which was third in nation, allowing 154.1 yards per game.

San Diego State was sixth in the nation in pass defense, allowing 164.2 yards per game.

Nebraska only had 22 sacks in 13 games last season, tied for 98th in the nation. San Diego State was 33rd in the nation with 32 sacks in 13 games.

Pressuring the quarterback is a sure way to get your defense off the field. A quarterback under pressure isn’t going to be as efficient and he’s more likely to make mistakes. Teams prioritize rushing the quarterback — college defenses and the NFL.

Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning (left) and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch (right) watch a play during a spring game. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“Either you have the personnel to do that [pressure the quarterback] or you have to earn your check and figure out ways schematically to pressure him,” said Manning, who has coached at USC, Oklahoma, UCLA, Washington State, Michigan and Cincinnati. He played outside linebacker at Michigan from 2000 to 2004.

“I think we did a combination of both honestly last year. I think we identified those skills and those guys that like, hey, this guy, he has some one-on-one ability and then we put them in those scenarios as much as possible schematically as best we could.

“And so that’s the challenge right now. We’re identifying those guys, right? So, Day Three, we’ll see. But I’m excited. That’s the journey. That’s the process. And that’s what’s most exciting for me as a coach.”

Manning mentioned UCLA senior transfer Anthony Jones, and sophomore Williams Nwaneri, who played in all 13 games for the Huskers. Nwaneri, who is 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, had 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Nebraska defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) is congratulated by teammates after returning a fumble for a touchdown against Houston Christian. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“I think Will’s a great example [of having length but not utilizing it to the best of their ability]. If you’re drafting guys in a lineup, you want Williams, right?” Manning said. “And not just from a size standpoint, but you watch him move around.

“He’s fluid. He’s kind of savvy. So, he’ll be a great — I won’t say challenge — he’ll be a great, it’ll be a great opportunity to work with him for me because I know he has traits, right?

“And now it’s like, OK, skill development and skills are built, right? Traits you’re born with.

“You wake up, you’re 6-5. That’s the genetic lottery. But the skills have to be built. And in my opinion, everything about football is building skills.”

Matching the new personnel

Part of Manning’s job will be getting his Huskers players to fit the new scheme.

“I think that’s always a challenge, right?” Manning said. “When we’re coming in with a scheme change is answering that question. And so all those guys, they’re individual and bring different talents and skill set.

“And I think that’s our challenge this spring is is to cultivate that. At its core, football is still football. And so, there’s nothing overly unique about what we do, but it’s just teaching those guys how to do it.

“And really ingrained in those guys like, hey, here’s the core principles. Because their techniques have changed and will change from what they’ve done the last few years. So but that’s why they pay me — get them to execute.

“Their jobs and responsibilities within this system and scheme. So I’ve been really pleased with the room. I don’t like comparing, but from an attitude and approach standpoint, they remind me of the group I just coached a year ago.

“Bunch of eager, willing guys that just want to get better, improve, and be a part of the good. So, I’m excited to continue to work with those guys.”

Elevating current players

New coaches face many challenges. One of Manning’s will be to get the most out of his roster.

“Heck yeah, man. I feel like that’s part of the belief in who you are,” Manning said. “You always feel like you can pull it out of a guy, or get him to play at a higher level. At least I feel that way.

“I can’t speak for all coaches, but that’s my challenge. Hey, I’m going to get this dude to play. Hey, I’m going to get this dude to be more effective in his capacity, whatever that is.

“So, yeah, do we have enough? Yeah, we have enough. I got to coach my tail off and we got to learn what we’re doing and how to do it. Just from a pure, walk through the door, hey do you have enough in here get up in the quarterback? Yeah.”

Expectations for his edge players?

Coaches want accountability. What does Manning want and expect from his players?

“Blame no one, expect nothing, do something. It’s that simple,” Manning said. “This is a results business. This is a leave-all-your-stuff-at-the-door business …

“Coaches, players remove your egos. You know, hey, Coach Manny, you’ve been here, you’ve been there. That’s all great. That doesn’t mean anything right now.

“I’m here. I’m a Nebraska Cornhusker, right? And you are my guys. I’m your guy.

“That’s kind of the Day One stuff, just letting those guys now, hey, it’s a blind faith journey we’re on a little bit right now because we’re still learning each other.

“I’m trying to take you somewhere. And you got to trust in me even though we still have to learn and grow and cultivate our relationship.

“So, a lot of those things, but I want them to know number one, I believe in you. I think that’s important.

“So I’m going to be me unapologetically and just trying to set the tone and the temperament of the room that I always say speed of the leader, speed of the pack. So, they’re going to follow my lead and so just being clear on the expectation.”

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.