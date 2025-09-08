Nebraska's Final Dress Rehearsal: What to Watch for Against Houston Christian
As Nebraska (2-0) prepares for its final non-conference matchup of the season against Houston Christian (1-1), the atmosphere in Lincoln is one of anticipation and expectation. Following a convincing victory over Akron (68-0), the Huskers are poised to complete a perfect non-conference slate and gain crucial momentum before diving into the grueling Big Ten schedule.
While a lopsided win is the expected outcome, this game is more about the details than the final score. Can the offense continue to find its rhythm? Will the defense maintain its dominant form, and can the team execute cleanly and efficiently to prepare for the challenges ahead?
Final Dress Rehearsal Before the Big Stage
This Saturday's game against Houston Christian is being widely considered Nebraska's "final dress rehearsal" before the competition level ramps up significantly with a marquee home matchup against Michigan (Sept. 20). A 2-0 start has energized the fanbase, and the team is looking to fine-tune its execution against an FCS opponent to improve to 3-0 before Big Ten action. The stakes for the coaching staff and players are high, but they aren't measured in wins and losses. Instead, they are focused on the quality of play and the health of the roster.
What to Watch For on Offense
After putting up 68 points against Akron (730 total yards), the Nebraska offense is firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has been impressive, and this game is a prime opportunity for him to continue his growth and build on his stellar start. Raiola finished the Akron game with 364 passing yards and four touchdowns. Look for the coaching staff to expand the playbook and get Raiola more comfortable with different down-and-distance situations.
The running back room is another key area to watch. While Emmett Johnson has been a workhorse, the team has a deep stable of backs. This game provides a chance for players like Kwinten Ives and other younger faces (Kenneth Williams, Mekhi Nelson, and Conor Booth) to get significant carries and prove they can be reliable contributors. If the offensive line can establish dominance early, expect the Huskers to lean on their physical run game to wear down the Huskies' front.
The Blackshirts' Final Non-Conference Statement
The Nebraska defense has been a revelation through the first two games, culminating in the program's first shutout in over a decade. Defensive Coordinator John Butler's unit has been aggressive and effective, and this game presents an opportunity to build on that success. Look for the defensive line to be a constant menace, putting pressure on Houston Christian's quarterback, Jake Weir. This game also offers a perfect opportunity to give extended snaps to younger players and backups, allowing them to gain valuable in-game experience that will pay off down the road.
One area of focus for the defense will be to contain Houston Christian's rushing attack led by Xai'shaun Edwards. While the overall talent gap is vast, staying disciplined against the run will be a key indicator of readiness for Big Ten play.
A lopsided victory is the expectation, but for Nebraska, this game is about much more than the final score. It's a final chance to practice, build confidence, and ensure a healthy, well-oiled machine enters the gauntlet of the Big Ten schedule. A dominant performance will not only secure a 3-0 record but also send a clear message that the Huskers are ready for what comes next.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.