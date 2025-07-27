Emmett Johnson Set to Break Out as Nebraska’s Workhorse in 2025
After a promising 2024 season that saw him lead Nebraska in all-purpose yards despite splitting carries, running back Emmett Johnson is primed to explode onto the national scene in 2025.
With offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen now at the helm and a clear endorsement from the coaching staff, Johnson is set to embrace a true workhorse role. This prospect has Husker Nation buzzing with anticipation. His versatility, physical development, and proven fit in Holgorsen's scheme suggest that Johnson is not just the starting running back but the undisputed centerpiece of an offense eager to make a significant leap forward this season.
Johnson is expected to have a breakout season in 2025, solidifying his role as Nebraska's primary workhorse running back. Heading into 2025, the Minneapolis, Minnesota, native is poised for a breakout, driven by several key factors. A major factor is his increased role and the coaching staff's clear confidence in his abilities.
Johnson quietly led Nebraska in all-purpose yards in 2024 with 908 yards (598 rushing, 286 receiving), despite splitting carries with Dante Dowdell last season. Holgorsen and the coaching staff have consistently endorsed Johnson as their go-to back this offseason, even opting against bringing in more talent from the transfer portal. This strong backing highlights their belief that he can manage a heavy workload.
Holgorsen's arrival as offensive coordinator in late 2024 immediately impacted Johnson's production. In the final three games under Holgorsen, Johnson accumulated 385 all-purpose yards, including an impressive 198 yards (113 rushing and 85 receiving) against Wisconsin. Holgorsen is known for tailoring his offense to his players' strengths, and Johnson's versatility (his knack for catching passes out of the backfield and even lining up in the slot) makes him a perfect fit for a scheme built on spacing and creating mismatches.
Holgorsen's offenses have evolved to feature a robust running game, often using short, high-percentage passes as an extension of the run. Running backs are also heavily involved in the passing game through wheel routes, swing passes, and flat routes. Johnson dedicated this offseason to his physical preparation, spending significant time in the weight room to build the durability required of a "bell-cow" back. This added size, combined with his proven elusiveness, suggests he's ready to handle 16-22 carries per game.
In 2024, Johnson recorded 39 receptions (286 yards), the most by a Husker running back since 2007, showcasing his capability as a receiving threat. He's openly expressed his ambition to be viewed as a "weapon", not merely a running back, and the coaching staff is on the same page. This versatility makes him a critical piece in Holgorsen's offense, which thrives on playmakers in space.
While precise statistical projections might differ, the consensus is clear: Johnson will be a central figure in Nebraska's 2025 offense. Expect him to rack up significant yardage both on the ground and through the air, playing a prominent role in the team's overall success.
