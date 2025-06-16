Nebraska Football's All-Quarter-Century Team: The Pass Catchers
There have been 25 seasons of Huskers making big plays on the outside.
Now, as HuskerMax looks to build the Nebraska All-Quarter-Century team, we must decide on the wide receivers and tight end to represent the last 25 years of Cornhuskers. There are 13 wide receivers and four tight ends eligible.
The Nebraska All-Quarter-Century team will consist of two wide receivers and one tight end. The full team will be released on Aug. 1.
Note: A number of the players up for vote at wide receiver were also dynamic punt and kick returners. That is a separate category that will be voted on next month.
Wide Receivers
Kenny Bell finished his time in Lincoln with the program career records for receptions and receiving yards. Bell's first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2014 made him the first Husker receiver to earn a first-team nod since 1991. Still holding the record for the longest touchdown run by a freshman in school history (80 yards at Minn., 2011), Bell is most known on highlights for an explosive block during the 2012 Big Ten Championship game.
Quincy Enunwa ranks in the top 10 in career receiving yards, career touchdown receptions, and consecutive games with a catch. One electrifying play defined his legacy, though, as Enunwa caught a 99-yard pass from Tommy Armstrong Jr. in the 2014 Gator Bowl, setting a program and bowl record for longest receiving touchdown.
Stanley Morgan Jr. had a record-breaking career, that saw him finish with career records for receptions and receiving yards and season records for receiving yards, receptions by a wide receiver, and 100-yard receiving games. He also went 38 consecutive games with a catch. The two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection held the top two spots for most receiving yards in a season when he was done in Lincoln.
Terrence Nunn finished his Husker career at No. 2 in both career receptions and career receiving yardage. He still ranks in the top 10 in both categories. Nunn also caught a pass in 32 consecutive games from 2004-07.
Trey Palmer spent just one season in Lincoln, but his big play ability was on display all year. The single-game receiving yards (237 yards at Purdue) leader in program history, Palmer also holds the season record for receiving yards (1,043) and receptions by a receiver (71). His 87-yard touchdown against Iowa was the fifth-longest in program history, and is bested by only one other player on this list.
Niles Paul earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2010. Paul was electric with the ball in his hands. He still ranks No. 6 in for all-purpose yards in a career and is ninth in career receiving yards.
Todd Peterson closed out his Husker career at No. 4 on both the all-time receptions list and career receiving yards list. The two-time Wuerffel Award finalist still ranks in the top 10 for both of those career categories, as well as single-season receptions.
De'Mornay Pierson-El made his hay in the return game, but his wide receiver play was impressive as well. He became the 11th player in Husker history with 100 career receptions. His eight receptions in the 2014 Holiday Bowl are a program bowl record.
Maurice Purify earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2006. He moved up the record books in several categories over his time in Lincoln, finishing second in career touchdown receptions, second in season touchdown receptions, second on the single-season receptions list, fifth for career receiving yardage, and sixth for career receptions. He caught three touchdowns in a game twice, leaving him tied for the single-game record with several Huskers who achieved the feat once each.
JD Spielman spent just three seasons in Lincoln, but that didn't stop him from rewriting the record books. Before transferring to TCU, Spielman left with career records for double-digit reception games and 200-yard receiving games, the season record for 200-yard receiving games, and the single-game receiving yards record at 209 yards. Spielman holds three of the top 10 best receiving yards games, including spots two and three. His eight 100-yard receiving games trails only Johnny Rodgers for a Husker career. He and Rodgers are the only Huskers to catch a pass in every game of their careers.
Nate Swift jumped onto the scene in Lincoln by setting freshman records for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He continued that success by finishing his career as the all-time receptions leader, while ending up second in career receiving yards, season receiving yards, and season receptions. He remains in the top five for all four of those categories, and his eight 100-yard receiving games trails only Johnny Rodgers for a Husker career.
Samori Toure began his career as an FCS All-American before playing his senior season at NU. In that lone campaign, he tired Stanley Morgan Jr. for the Nebraska record with 100-yard receiving games in a single-season. Toure is No. 7 on the single-season receiving yards chart.
Jordan Westerkamp is known for two of the biggest catches of the 2010s: a behind-the-back catch on the sideline against Florida Atlantic and the Hail Mary grab to beat Northwestern. Even outside of those two plays, Westerkamp was extremely reliable in Lincoln to finish his career in the top 10 for nine season and career records. His eight 100-yard receiving games trails only Johnny Rodgers for a Husker career.
Tight Ends
Austin Allen was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2021. In that season, he set the position records for single-game receiving yards, season receptions, season receiving yards, and season 100-yard receiving games. He is currently 30th on the all-time receptions chart at NU.
Matt Herian earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2003. He would close his career a couple seasons later as the career leader in receiving yards and receptions among tight ends. He is also tied with Denniss Morrison (1966) for most receptions by a tight end in a game at eight. He is currently No. 16 for receiving yards and No. 30 for receptions on the all-time charts at NU.
Mike McNeill moved to wide receiver in 2010, but was a dynamic tight end before that. In 2008, he broke the tight end record for receptions, eventually setting the career record as well. He is currently No. 16 for receptions and No. 24 for receiving yards on the all-time charts at NU.
Tracey Wistrom earned third-team All-America honors in 2001. While he also had success for two years in the 1990s, it was in 2000 that he tied the school-record for touchdown receptions in a game with three against Iowa. Only one other tight end, Tom Banderas in 1987, has caught as many touchdowns in a game.
