Nebraska Football and the Agony of Almost

Another week, another gut-wrenching Nebraska football loss. The Huskers led Oregon 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter, only to watch the Ducks score 11 unanswered points and escape with a 17-14 victory. For the second consecutive week, Nebraska went toe-to-toe with one of college football's top programs, held a fourth-quarter lead, and somehow found a way to lose.

On this episode of the Common Fan Podcast, the boys break down the heartbreaking loss in Eugene, including the outstanding performance of Nebraska's defense, another frustrating day for the offense and special teams, and the questions surrounding Matt Rhule's ability to get the Huskers over the hump.

But the conversation goes beyond the X's and O's. After another devastating loss, the guys wrestle with a question every Common Fan can relate to: How much more heartbreak can Husker Nation take?

A Dominant Defense, an Offense That Couldn't Deliver

Nebraska's defense came ready to play. Rob Aurich's unit frustrated Oregon for most of the night, holding the Ducks to just six points through three quarters and giving the Huskers every opportunity to pull off a major road victory.

The crew discusses the impressive job Aurich has done this season and why Nebraska's defense deserves far more credit than criticism for Oregon's late comeback. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain.

Dana Holgorsen's unit struggled to sustain drives all game, while special teams mistakes continued to put Nebraska in difficult situations. The guys examine the missed opportunities, questionable decisions, and small mistakes that added up to another painful defeat.

They also discuss the controversial sight of Nebraska players dancing during Oregon's traditional fourth-quarter "Shout" celebration. Was it a sign of confidence, a lack of focus, or much ado about nothing?

Matt Rhule, Expectations, and the Nebraska Football Standard

At 5-2, Nebraska has lost two games by a combined six points, both against nationally prominent opponents. The Huskers are clearly more competitive than they were just a few years ago. But is being competitive enough?

The Common Fans discuss a question about the long-term trajectory of the program: What if Rhule can regularly produce competitive teams, and even consistently get to eight or nine wins annually, but the frustrating game-management decisions and close losses never entirely disappear? The boys talk about how far the program has come, what reasonable expectations should look like, and why fans shouldn't lose sight of the progress Nebraska has made.

They also take a hard look at the offense, special teams, and Rhule's responsibility for the details that continue to cost the Huskers opportunities to win big games.

Five Games Left. Plenty Still to Play For.

Despite the disappointment, Nebraska's season is far from over. With Washington, Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, and Iowa still on the schedule, the Huskers have opportunities to reach eight or nine wins—and perhaps finally deliver the breakthrough victory fans have been waiting for.

The guys discuss what needs to change during the bye week, why the upcoming games will be so important for evaluating Rhule's progress, and whether Husker Nation can find a little perspective after two heartbreaking Saturdays. Plus, T.J. and Matt share their experiences attending the game in Eugene, the guys celebrate their Dogs of the Game, and they reflect on why Nebraska football means so much to generations of fans, even when it drives us absolutely crazy.

The Huskers have shown they can compete with some of the best teams in the country. Now they have to prove they can finish.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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