Nebraska Football Could Face Nation’s No. 1 Recruit in Michigan’s Bryce Underwood
We can’t predict the future — not with certainty — but we’re pretty sure the Nebraska-Michigan game on Sept. 20 in Lincoln could be pivotal in the Big Ten.
For both teams.
The Huskers could be 3-0 heading into their Big Ten opener. Michigan could be, as well, but the Wolverines have a major test with a night game at Oklahoma on Sept. 6.
Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore spoke with optimism about his team Thursday at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas. Michigan is coming off a roller-coaster, 8-5 season, one that was accomplished without a decent quarterback. In November, Michigan was 5-5 and in danger of not being bowl eligible one year after winning the national championship.
But old-school Michigan showed up — running game and defense — and the Wolverines defeated Northwestern, shocked Ohio State in Columbus, and won their bowl game over Alabama.
From disaster season to decent season … just like that.
Huskers might face No. 1 recruit at QB
Nebraska likely will see the nation’s No. 1 recruit in Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood on Sept. 20. Underwood was all but delivered to LSU before changing his mind and enrolling early at Michigan, about 20 miles from his hometown of Belleville, Mich.
“Yeah, I think he's grown every single day since he's been on campus,” Moore said. “He’s been with us since December. Continues to do everything he can to be, one, the best teammate he can be; two, to be the best student he can be; and then, three, to be the best football player that he can be and quarterback that he can be for our football team.
“He does everything the right way. He makes sure that he attacks everything the best way. And I literally just got off the phone with him, calling me, asking me what time he has to be at the team meeting on Tuesday.
“So he wants to make sure he's on time to do everything right. He’s a great teammate, great kid, great young man.”
Underwood might be the favorite to start at quarterback, but the Wolverines also have a veteran transfer in Mikey Keene from Fresno State. While Underwood is the expected starter, there is an entire summer of practice ahead.
Michigan's new offensive coordinator
Plus, the Wolverines have a new offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsey, who arrived from North Carolina.
“I love those guys in the room as young men, first of all,” Moore said. “You talk about Mikey, who did a study about snaps in college football, and he leads the team with 2,029 snaps in college football. That's a lot of snaps in the game.
“So he’s a guy that’s done it, that has experienced it at a high level. Bringing in Chip has been awesome. He’s an outstanding human being, a phenomenal coach, a great leader of men, and the guys want to play for him.
“From a knowledge standpoint and the things that he is going to give our offense and already has given our offense, it’s been outstanding and the things he’s given me. He’s a former head coach. He’s done it. He’s been through it. He’s seen it.”
Nebraska-Michigan previous meeting
The Huskers might not want to see the Wolverines again after the teams’ last meeting.
Or maybe they do.
If revenge is in the mix, the Huskers should have plenty of motivation. The last time the teams met was 2023 in Lincoln and the second-ranked Wolverines won, 45-7, in their national championship season.
Nebraska is 4-8-1 all-time against Michigan. The Huskers have lost four consecutive games to the Wolverines and haven't beaten Michigan in Lincoln since 2012.
