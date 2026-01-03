Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Nebraska football saw another member of the Huskers' defense elect to move on from the program Saturday.

Defensive lineman Dylan Parrott officially entered the transfer portal one day after the portal window officially opened. The 6-5, 320-pound defensive lineman from Eldridge, Iowa, spent four seasons in Lincoln, arriving as a walk-on for the 2022 season and redshirting in his first year. Parrott would play in 39 total games during his final three seasons with Nebraska.

Despite only seeing playing time in three games as a redshirt freshman, Parrott played all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. The defensive lineman would add two tackles in the 2024 season, notching his first stop against Northern Iowa, then adding his second tackle against Indiana.

Nebraska defensive linemen Riley Van Poppel and Dylan Parrott go through a defensive lineman drill Monday morning on the first day of 2025 fall camp. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The redshirt junior then matched his participation from the previous season in 2025, playing in all 13 games for the Big Red and totaling four tackles. Parrott would notch two tackles against Akron and added two in the Huskers' Las Vegas Bowl loss to Utah.

Parrott arrived in Lincoln as an unranked prospect after playing at North Scott High School in Iowa. Parrott only played football as a senior for the Lancers and chose to walk-on to Nebraska after considering several Division III offers. The defensive lineman had one of the most inspiring stories on the roster, as he had to overcome a rare, fast-growing cancer that affects the lymphatic system known as Burkitt lymphoma at 10 years old.

Parrott remained mainly a rotational defensive lineman for the Huskers during his two contributing seasons, regularly playing behind Elijah Jeudy and Riley Van Poppel.

Nebraska defensive linemen Cameron Lenhardt and Elijah Jeudy go through a drill during practice Monday morning. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

During spring practices, teammate Cam Lenhardt highlighted the play of the defensive and nose tackles - including Parrott - as linemen who could "make a leap" following the end of the 2024 season. Parrott had worked with two different defensive line coaches during his time at Nebraska, first learning under Terrence Knighton before his departure to Florida State, then working under one-year replacement Terry Bradden in 2025.

Bradden was fired following his lone season with Nebraska and has yet to be replaced officially by Matt Rhule and the Huskers. Likewise, Parrott was first coached under defensive coordinator Tony White prior to John Butler's hire in December of 2024. Butler was replaced by San Diego State defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

Parrott joined Caden VerMaas, Jamarion Parker, Dylan Raiola, Malcolm Hartzog, Preston Okafor, Maverick Noonan, Marcos Davila, Tristan Alvano, Roger Gradney, Jaylen George, Jason Maciejczak, Braylen Prude, and Rahmir Stewart as players to enter the transfer portal from Nebraska.

Parrott also joined Stewart as the Saturday transfer portal entries for Nebraska on Saturday. The Huskers continue their college football transfer portal plans for the 2026 season through the single window, as the portal closes on Jan. 16. As of Saturday, Nebraska has yet to land a commitment in the transfer portal.

