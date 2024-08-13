Nebraska Football Fans Respond to Husker Dan's Poll
Last week, I asked Nebraska fans which team they'd most like the Huskers to beat this fall: Colorado, Iowa, Ohio State or USC.
Remember, Colorado has won the last three games against Nebraska including last year's Husker meltdown at CU. Iowa has owned Nebraska in recent years. The same goes for Ohio State. Throw in Nebraska's 0-4-1 lifetime record against the Trojans and you have a pretty good list of opponents most Husker fan would love to beat.
So what are the results? Drum roll, please...
- Colorado led the way with 65% of the votes.
- Ohio State came in second with 20%.
- USC at 10%.
- Iowa at 5%.
So much for the border rivalry between Iowa and Nebraska.
Here are some of the responses from Nebraska fans. Some comments have been edited for space and content.
Colorado
Colorado is my #1 pick for so many reasons. But the main reason is Deion Sanders is so easy to loathe. The last 3 losses to Colorado have been so annoying - especially the last two. The kicker is that next month's game could shape the entire season for Nebraska.
Matt S.
The arrogance of Deion Sanders is reason enough to pick Colorado. He's all hat and no cowboy.
Eric H.
I think CU has the most arrogant coach in the country. It was a slap on the face for NU to be one of CU's 4 wins last year.-almost as bad as NU's loss to Northwestern in '22. I believe this will be the last year for the Sanders' circus in Colorado. Would like to send him out with a loss to Nebraska.
Edward B.
A win over Colorado would shut up the Sanders gang and would make Husker Nation happy!
Alex S.
Ohio State
Because they are the pre-season pick to win the Big Ten title this year, I want Nebraska to beat Ohio State.
Terrence S.
I know the "Puffaloes" would be a lot of people's favorite team to beat, however, it would be extremely gratifying to beat the Buckeyes and totally shock the college football world!
Scott M.
Buckeye fans think Nebraska is a joke. Let's show Ohio State we're a team to contend with again.
Dean P. (a transplanted Husker fan in Ohio)
USC
Southern Cal is the team I want the Huskers to beat this fall.
Why?
- Huskers have never beaten the Trojans.
- Game is at the LA Coliseum
- I'm going to the game!
- A win could mean an 8, 9 or 10 win season for NU.
- Beating USC would be a huge momentum boost for NU going into the Wisconsin and Iowa games.
- I dislike USC's head coach, Lincoln Riley.
- Would love to see the Huskers set the trend of beating the other Pac-12 teams.
Scott D.
Iowa
As much as I loathe the sCUm, I have to go with Iowa. Nebraska needs to start beating them on an annual basis. We have more resources and should never play second fiddle to them.
Brian J.
And there you have it. Thanks to all who responded to my poll. Husker fans are the absolute best!
How 'Bout Them Huskers
In this week's podcast, grandson Will and I talk about Husker women's basketball.
Wait a minute, Danny Boy, it's almost the start of Husker football, so why are you devoting time to basketball?
Great question. That's because we were finally able to catch up with five-star Husker women's basketball player Britt Prince and her mother, Ann, who was Britt's high school head coach. Will and I had a "Prince" of a time talking with both of them.
They share their thoughts about what motivates them to excellence, what they think of each other and what both of them have been doing this summer. Both talk about Elkhorn North's 49-47 victory over Skutt Catholic in the Class B title game back in March. You'll also find out what is their favorite sports movie of all time and what the recruiting process was like for both Ann and Britt. Do not miss this interview!