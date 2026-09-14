Nebraska Football Is 2-0 – But How Good Are the Huskers?

The Nebraska football team jumped all over Bowling Green on Saturday, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions, taking a 35-0 lead into halftime, and cruising to a 56-7 win. Yes, things got a little sloppy in the second half, and there are still a few things we'd like to see cleaned up before Big Ten play. But Nebraska did exactly what good teams are supposed to do against an overmatched opponent: dominate.

The Common Fans break down the win, hand out our Dogs of the Game, and discuss what we're starting to believe about this team after two weeks, along with what we still don’t know.

The Husker Offense is Fun Again

Anthony Colandrea already looks like the best quarterback of the Matt Rhule era. Colandrea’s mobility changes everything. He can extend plays when things break down, take shots downfield, and make defenses account for him as a runner. Just as importantly, the offense looks like it has a rhythm that has been missing in recent years.

And Colandrea has plenty of help. Jamal Rule, Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson give Nebraska multiple options at running back. Kwazi Gilmer, Jacory Barney, Nyziah Hunter provide weapons on the outside. Luke Lindenmeyer continues to do the job at tight end.

We know, it’s only Ohio and Bowling Green. But this offense looks different. Dare we say, it looks fun.

What Still Needs to Get Better?

It's hard to complain about a 56-7 win, but the Common Fans manage to find a few areas needing improvement.

Penalties remain an issue, particularly on special teams. The receivers have to eliminate the drops we've seen through two games. And perhaps most importantly, Nebraska's defensive front needs to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Blackshirts held Bowling Green to just 169 total yards and 2-for-12 on third down, so there was plenty to like. But getting consistent pressure from the front four becomes much more important once Nebraska starts facing Big Ten offensive lines.

So...How Good Is Nebraska?

That's the question we still can't answer. Nebraska has beaten Ohio 49-21 and Bowling Green 56-7. After North Dakota next week, we probably still won't know much more.

But around the Big Ten, some of the teams on Nebraska's schedule suddenly look a little less intimidating. Rutgers is 0-2. Washington struggled with Utah State. Illinois lost to Duke. Iowa needed another quintessential Iowa performance to escape Iowa State.

None of that guarantees anything for Nebraska. But after years of watching the Huskers struggle with teams they were supposed to beat, there's something refreshing about simply taking care of business.

Nebraska is 2-0. The offense has weapons. Anthony Colandrea looks like the real deal. And there are legitimate reasons to wonder whether this team might be capable of something more. Now bring on the games that will actually tell us.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

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