Nebraska Football's Memorial Stadium Snubbed from EA Sports College Football's "Toughest Places to Play"
Nebraska's Memorial Stadium has some work to do to become one of college football's best environments, according to the new EA Sports video game.
This week has been deemed 'Rankings Week' by the new EA Sports College Football video game, as the brand is making its triumphant return to consoles on July 19. Starting today, the video game will release its ratings of different topics involving the experience with users.
To begin the week, EA Sports released the 'Toughest Places to Play' Top 25, featuring several Husker opposing venues for 2024. That includes trips to Ohio State's Ohio Stadium (4) and Iowa's Kinnick Stadium (20).
Surprisingly, Nebraska's Memorial Stadium was not listed. Other notable schools listed were Texas A&M's Kyle Field (1), Penn State's Beaver Stadium (6), Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium (7), Big Ten newcomer Oregon's Autzen Stadium (11), Michigan's Michigan Stadium (16), and Michigan State's Spartan Stadium (22).
In the last edition of the NCAA Football franchise, Nebraska was rated No. 13 in the 'Toughest Places to Play' as part of the 2014 game.
Nebraska will have road games this season at Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State, USC, and Iowa. Memorial Stadium has been in the headlines over the past nine months with talks of stadium reconstruction, renovation, and even ad campaigns.
The Huskers will host UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin in front of their 'Sea of Red' this season. The Colorado and Illinois contests have been given night game designations, as the matchup with the Fighting Illini is set for a Friday night kickoff in Lincoln.
The next list, released Wednesday, June 26 by EA Sports, will feature a sights and sounds deep dive as to what will be included for each stadium experience for teams participating in the new game.
For the full list, check out EA Sports rundown of their Top 25 Toughest Places to Play.
