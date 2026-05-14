Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Bowling Green

The Huskers’ second game of the 2026 season will come at home against Bowling Green on September 12.

The Falcons, led by Eddie George, the winner of the 1995 Heisman Trophy over former Nebraska quarterback Tommie Frazier, enter his second season as head coach, looking to rebound from a 4-8 campaign in 2025. Pulling off an upset against a Big Ten opponent would instantly change the outlook surrounding the program.

Here’s an early look at what Bowling Green is expected to bring into Lincoln this fall, including key returners, transfer additions, and what the Big Red will need to do to avoid trouble against a MAC opponent that it will be massive favorites against.

Offensive Outlook

The Falcons fielded one of the worst offenses in college football last season, ranking 124th nationally while averaging just 306.8 yards per game. However, the one positive was their balance. Bowling Green averaged 151.3 passing yards and 155.5 rushing yards per contest.

The struggles offensively were obvious throughout the year. In 12 games, the Falcons threw 12 interceptions to just 13 touchdown passes, surrendered 28 sacks, and started four different quarterbacks during the regular season.

George inherited a program that had gone 7-5 under former head coach Scot Loeffler before he departed for an NFL assistant role. Major roster turnover followed, and the combination of injuries, staffing changes, and a new culture never fully came together during his first season leading the program.

Offensive Player to Watch: Austyn Dendy

Led by a former Heisman Trophy-winning running back in George, it should come as no surprise that Bowling Green wants to establish the run. In sophomore running back Austyn Dendy, the Falcons have a player capable of carrying the load.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound back rushed for 493 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 98.6 yards per game. Most impressive was that he accomplished it in only five contests after transferring from Missouri.

Now entering 2026 with a full head of steam, Dendy is expected to become the focal point of the Falcons' offense. As a redshirt freshman, he averaged 3.3 yards per carry after contact, showing his physical running style and ability to stay on his feet through tackles.

For Nebraska, slowing him down will be one of the biggest priorities in the game. Dendy was once viewed as a player capable of competing in the SEC, and that talent still shows. The Huskers’ front seven will be tested physically, making the matchup a solid early measuring stick before Big Ten play begins.

Defensive Outlook

Despite its struggles offensively, Bowling Green fielded a respectable defense in 2025. The Falcons finished 42nd nationally in total defense, just 12 spots behind the Big Red, while allowing 343.1 yards per game.

With a solid group of starters returning, George and the Falcons will look to carry some of that momentum into 2026. Even so, replacing defenders selected in the third and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft will not be easy. For a Group of Six program, replacing that caliber of talent is significantly harder than it is for most Power Conference schools.

Still, allowing just 24.3 points per game while facing non-conference opponents like Louisville, Cincinnati, and Liberty deserves credit. If Bowling Green can replicate that level of defensive play in 2026, the Falcons could take a step forward from their year-one record.

Defensive Player to Watch: Eriq George

Rising senior defensive end Eriq George is one of the top players to watch on Bowling Green’s defense heading into 2026. The son of Eddie George has steadily developed into a productive player off the edge and now enters his final season looking to take another step forward.

Last year, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound defender totaled 26 tackles and four sacks. Before following his father to Bowling Green from Tennessee State, George earned Big South-OVC Defensive Freshman of the Year honors and later landed on the conference’s second-team All-Big South/OVC list as a sophomore.

Entering 2026, George has already appeared in 35 collegiate games and brings plenty of experience to the Falcons’ defensive front. As a coach’s son, his understanding of the game shows up on film. Nebraska’s offensive tackles, particularly Elijah Pritchett and Tree Babalade, will need to handle him well on September 12.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

It’s no secret that Bowling Green struggled to find consistent quarterback play in 2025. After adding Austin Novosad from Oregon, the Falcons are hoping to take a major step forward offensively this fall.

The question is how much of a difference the transfer quarterback can realistically make right away. To this point in his college career, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller has attempted just 15 passes, completing 12 for 99 yards.

That lack of experience at the most important position in football is one of the biggest reasons Nebraska should feel confident heading into the matchup. Assuming Novosad wins the starting job, the game against the Huskers would only be the second start of his collegiate career. Playing on the road in a hostile environment against a more talented roster is a difficult assignment. Even so, NU will still have to prove that to him on the field.

My Outlook for the Game

NU is 2-1 in the second games of the season under Matt Rhule and 7-4 overall in September. Getting to 2-0 will be important for building momentum heading into when the season truly starts. The schedule does not get any easier than this, so Nebraska needs to take advantage of this stretch to set the tone for year four.

However, Bowling Green does present some useful early-season challenges. With experienced defensive linemen who have NFL-level traits, NU's offensive line will get an early test in pass protection and run blocking after struggles in that area in 2025. It's sure to be a useful benchmark for where that unit stands.

Even so, this is a game the Huskers should control. The Falcons' best players from 2025 are largely gone through graduation, transfers, or the NFL. Nebraska, by contrast, was in a much stronger position to reload and retain key contributors. In year four, this is the type of game that should be handled convincingly.

Winning comfortably would put Nebraska at 2-0. That's the expectation. Anything less is unacceptable. If things go as expected, the second half could turn into an opportunity to get younger players valuable reps. Living up to that expectation will be telling for how the rest of the season may unfold.