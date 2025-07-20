Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Final Tune-Up vs. Houston Christian
The early weeks of the college football season often feel like a three-act play. Act One is about shaking off the offseason cobwebs. Act Two is surely finding the rhythm and identity. And Act Three, the final tune-up, is where a team fine-tunes. And every detail before diving headfirst into the gauntlet of conference play.
For Nebraska, that final act must arrive on Saturday, Sept.13. That’s when the Cornhuskers host the Houston Christian Huskies at Memorial Stadium.
Familiar Turf, But Huskers Will Face A New Opponent
After an opener against Cincinnati in Kansas City and a home debut against Akron, this Week 3 matchup against HCU offers Nebraska one final opportunity to sharpen its edges.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Nebraska and Houston Christian University, a relatively young program from the FCS ranks. Formerly known as Houston Baptist, HCU is a member of the Southland Conference and finished the 2024 season with a 5–7 record, including a 3–4 mark in conference play. While they aren’t a powerhouse, the Huskies bring enough spunk and offensive creativity to keep opposing teams on their toes.
The game will be held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, continuing a welcome stretch of home games for Husker Nation. The kickoff time is 11 a.m. CDT, and the TV assignment will be FS1. With Michigan looming in Week 4, this contest takes on the feel of a final dress rehearsal. And that could be pivotal for fine-tuning Nebraska’s systems, rotations, and situational play.
What to Expect from HCU
Houston Christian isn’t expected to compete toe-to-toe with a Big Ten team, but that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in effort or ambition. Head coach Jason Bachtel has leaned heavily on Texas-based recruiting to build a roster.
Especially the one that plays with speed and aggression, particularly on offense. Expect a spread-heavy scheme with quick throws, bubble screens, and a tempo-based approach. It was to neutralize size disadvantages and create space for athletes.
The quarterback likely to lead HCU’s offense brings mobility and fast decision-making. However, he’ll be under constant pressure from a Nebraska defensive line built for power and speed.
Defensively, the Huskies gave up over 34 points per game in 2024 and were often gashed by strong rushing attacks. Their front seven is likely to be undersized and will struggle to contain Nebraska’s physical run game. Tackling in space and defending play-action have also been problem areas, something Nebraska’s staff will surely look to exploit. The game plan here is simple: stay aggressive, control the tempo, and let superior talent take over.
Time to Polish the Edges
Well, it’s safe to say that, according to the fans, this is a game Nebraska should win handily. But that doesn’t mean the night is without stakes. In fact, for the Huskers’ coaching staff, this game is vital.
This is an opportunity for quarterback Dylan Raiola to continue gaining rhythm in the offense. On the ground, this should be a big day for Nebraska’s deep stable of running backs. Behind a sturdy offensive line, expect Emmett Johnson, Kwinten Ives, and perhaps even some younger faces to break off chunk gains and wear down the HCU front.
Freshmen like linebacker Christian Jones could see extended snaps, gaining valuable experience that will pay dividends in Big Ten play. Fans, meanwhile, will be eager to see the growth from Weeks 1 and 2. Has Raiola settled into his role? Is the offensive line gelling? Is the defense communicating and reacting with confidence? These are the indicators that can separate a good team from a great one.
Nebraska should leave this game with a lopsided victory, a healthy roster, and a sharper identity. The key is to treat it with the seriousness it deserves. This is the last chance to practice under the lights before the stage gets much bigger. Expect the Huskers to jump out early, rotate freely, and exit with heads high and eyes forward.
The Big Ten is coming. And Nebraska wants to be ready.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.