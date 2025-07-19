Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Primetime Test vs Akron Zips
The long-awaited return to Memorial Stadium is nearly here. After opening the 2025 season with a headline-grabbing matchup against Cincinnati at Arrowhead on Aug. 28, Nebraska will finally play again in Lincoln.
Akron might not carry national buzz, but this is a game the Huskers can use to fine-tune their machine and build crucial momentum heading into the heart of the season.
Year Two of Raiola in Lincoln Brings the Fireworks Potential
On Sept. 6, the Cornhuskers will host the Akron Zips in their home opener. This will give Husker Nation its first glimpse of the new-look squad in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium. The energy will be electric, the Sea of Red will be roaring, and all eyes will be on quarterback Dylan Raiola and his teammates.
Why mostly on him? Well, he leads the offense under the lights at one of college football’s most iconic venues. Haven't you seen him on the gridiron?
This game is more than just a non-conference pit stop for the Cornhuskers. After facing Cincinnati’s tougher defense in Week 1, Akron presents a much softer landing spot, and all signs point to Nebraska airing it out early and often.
Behind a retooled offensive line and a loaded running back room, Raiola will have every opportunity to thrive. Emmett Johnson and Gabe Ervin Jr. are expected to lead the charge on the ground, giving Nebraska the option to pound the rock or set up play-action shots over the top.
Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will look to establish a rhythm, build confidence, and give Raiola a clean pocket to operate in. If things click early, this could easily turn into a highlight-reel day.
Look for the Huskers to rotate liberally, giving second-stringers and true freshmen their first taste of meaningful snaps. That experience could pay major dividends down the road, especially with Big Ten play just around the corner.
Akron Still Searching for Answers Under Joe Moorhead
While Nebraska is trending up and entering 2025 with high expectations, the Akron Zips remain very much a work in progress. Head coach Joe Moorhead, now in his fourth year, continues to instill his fast-paced, quarterback-friendly system.
However, wins have been hard to come by. The Zips went 4–8 last season, including a 3–5 mark in the MAC. This counts as modest progress for a program that hasn’t posted a winning season since 2015.
Moorhead, best known for dynamic skills at Penn State and Fordham, hasn’t quite replicated that spark in Akron. Talent gaps remain a real issue, especially in the trenches, and his spread system has struggled to find consistent traction.
Veteran transfer Jeff Undercuffler Jr. is expected to take the reins at quarterback this fall. He brings a strong arm and plenty of experience, but limited mobility could present challenges in Moorhead’s up-tempo offense. His top target is likely to be Daniel George, a former Penn State wideout who brings decent size and reliability on intermediate routes.
Despite the occasional big play, Akron’s offense simply doesn’t have the firepower to consistently hang with Power Four defenses. And defensively, things don’t get any easier.
The Zips allowed over 32 points per game last season and struggled badly against the run. Their defensive line had issues holding ground, their linebackers often looked undersized, and the secondary missed too many tackles in space. If those trends carry into 2025, Nebraska’s offense could have a field day.
There’s no sugarcoating it: Nebraska should win this game, and win it comfortably. But that doesn’t make the stakes any less real. This is about how the Huskers win. Do they dominate the line of scrimmage? Does Raiola look in control from start to finish?
A strong showing against Akron also builds confidence, not just in the locker room but in the fan base. Week 2 gives Nebraska a golden opportunity to show who they are. It’s about more than just putting up points on a rebuilding MAC team. Let the home fireworks begin.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
