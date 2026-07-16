Nebraska Football Position Group Rankings (No. 7-9): The Biggest Questions Entering Fall Camp

As Nebraska opens fall camp, not every position group enters August with the same level of certainty. While Matt Rhule has significantly upgraded the roster over the past three recruiting cycles, a few units still have plenty to prove before the Huskers kick off the 2026 season.

Here are the position groups ranked No. 7 through No. 9 entering fall camp.

No. 7 – Defensive Line/Edge

Riley Van Poppel | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

This ranking has more to do with unanswered questions than a lack of talent.

Nebraska attacked one of its biggest weaknesses from last season by adding experienced transfers Anthony Jones, Owen Stoudmire, and Jahsear Whittington. Those additions join a group of returning contributors that should allow defensive coordinator Rob Aurich to rotate bodies far more frequently than last season.

The potential is there for this group to become one of the Big Ten's most improved units, but the Huskers still need someone to emerge as a consistent disruptor off the edge while proving they can hold up against physical conference rushing attacks.

If the transfer additions live up to expectations, this ranking could look far too low by October.

Number 8 – Running Back

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee races 39 yards on a catch from quarterback TJ Lateef against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Running back was the most reliable position for Nebraska last season. Unfortunately, Emmett Johnson will be playing for the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Replacing Emmett Johnson won't be easy.

Nebraska has several talented options, but none have proven they can shoulder a full workload over an entire Big Ten season. Isaiah Mozee, Mekhi Nelson, and Kwinten Ives all have intriguing skill sets, while late addition Tikey Hayes brings four-star explosiveness to the room.

The talent is evident, but this group lacks an established lead back entering camp. Rhule's offense wants to run the football consistently, making this one of the most important position battles to watch over the next several weeks.

Someone will have an opportunity to seize RB1 duties or a running back by committee will have to be the approach for this offense.

Number 9 – Special Teams

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Special teams lands last, although that isn't necessarily an indictment of the unit but more of the situation.

Special teams was one of Nebraska's biggest strengths last season, consistently providing a spark in the kicking game, coverage units, and field position battles. However, the departure of special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler to USC leaves a significant void heading into 2026. First-time coordinators Brett Maher and Nick Humphrey now face the challenge of maintaining the standard that was established, with big shoes to fill as they take over one of the Huskers' most reliable units from a year ago.

Special teams likely won't determine Nebraska's ceiling, but it could decide a game or two in what figures to be another competitive Big Ten schedule.

Bottom Line

Head coach Matt Rhule during Nebraska's 2025 game against Iowa. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

These three position groups all possess upside, but they also enter fall camp with the most uncertainty. If Nebraska can find answers along the defensive front, find an answer at running back, and continue playing sound special teams, the Huskers' roster will become significantly more complete entering Week 1.

Coming Next: We continue our Nebraska football fall camp position rankings by looking at the 4-6 position groups that may not be the biggest strengths yet, but could play a major role in determining how high the Huskers' ceiling can be in 2026.

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