Indiana vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The Indiana Hoosiers just won a national championship in football, which may distract fans from the fact that their basketball team has lost three straight games. Things won't get easier for them tonight when they hit the road to take on the 16-1 Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating both Washington and Oregon by double-digits. Can they string together a third straight win tonight? Let's find out what the betting market thinks.

Indiana vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana +15.5 (-110)

Michigan -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Indiana +850

Michigan -1600

Total

OVER 162.5 (-115)

UNDER 162.5 (-105)

Indiana vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 20

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Crisler Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Indiana Record: 12-6 (3-4 in Big Ten)

Michigan Record: 16-1 (6-1 in Big Ten)

Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Indiana is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games

Indiana is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Michigan

The UNDER is 7-1 in Indiana's last eight road games

Indiana is 0-5 ATS in its last five games as an underdog

Michigan is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Michigan's last five games

Michigan is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games played in January

Indiana vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Elliot Cadeau, G - Michigan Wolverines

One of Michigan's biggest strengths is its depth. They have four players who are averaging double-digit points and nine players who are averaging five points or more per game. The motor that makes this offense run smoothly is Elliot Cadeau, who leads the team in minutes and assists, averaging 5.2 assists per game. He may not be the flashiest player in this lineup, but I'd argue he's the most important.

Indiana vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 16



$30: Michigan -16 (-110) vs. Indiana

$30: Senators -115 vs. Blue Jackets

$20: Blues/Jets UNDER 6 (-110)

$20: Oilers -1.5 (+150) vs. Devils



Record: 20-36 (-$443.97) pic.twitter.com/ZJHI1TPKnR — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) January 20, 2026

Indiana's road splits concern me in this game. The Hoosiers' effective field goal percentage drops from 59.2% to 50.9% when playing on the road compared to at home. Their opponent's effective field goal percentage also improves by 5% when Indiana is on the road.

That's bad news when they're visiting a Michigan team that's seventh in effective field goal percentage and second in defensive efficiency. On top of that, Indiana turns the ball over on 15.3% of its possessions.

I'm going to bet on the Wolverines to run away with this one.

Pick: Michigan -15.5 (-110) via BetMGM

