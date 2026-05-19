Nebraska Football Makes First In-State Offer in 2028 Recruiting Class

Nebraska made its first in-state move in the 2028 recruiting class.

Heading into the summer months, which will largely be centered around hosting rising seniors on official visits, the Huskers extended an offer on Monday to four-star interior offensive lineman Justin Parish of Omaha Westside. Parish is regarded as a top 12 player at his position in the cycle, and NU becomes his ninth reported offer to date.

Here’s the latest on the blue-chip prospect just down the road from the Big Red.

Justin Parish

Parish is ranked the No. 168 overall prospect in the 2028 class and could see his stock rise even further following his junior season. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, he already has the frame that Division I programs across the country like.

The Omaha native is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Nebraska and has maintained an existing relationship with the Huskers’ staff. He took an unofficial visit to Lincoln in October of 2025 to watch Nebraska take on Michigan State. The Huskers won 38-27 but allowed five sacks in the process, an area Parish likely figured he could help manage in the future.

Other Schools in the Race

As a soon-to-be junior, Parish still has over a year before early signing day for his class. Even so, he's already collected scholarship offers from 10 Division I schools. Kansas was the first Power Four program to do so in October, with Iowa State, Missouri, Tennessee, Penn State, Iowa, and others joining since.

At this stage, the Cyclones are expected to hold an early lead. However, Nebraska has the opportunity to make a stronger push as things ramp up. The Huskers’ new offensive line staff, Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley, have begun identifying Parish as a priority get. With multiple summer camp opportunities scheduled in Lincoln, NU is expected to get him back on campus over the coming months.

Regardless, it's early on, but there seems to be a pretty clear-cut top three. The Huskers will likely battle both power conference programs from the state of Iowa down the stretch.

Program On3's Commitment Probability Iowa State 45.5% Nebraska 21.7% Iowa 18.6% Kansas State 2.6% Missouri 2.6%

Visits Planned and Taken to Date

Parish has taken four unofficial visits, as recorded by On3, to this point. However, he's expected to camp several times this summer as well. After being offered by Tennessee in April, the Nebraska native will travel to Knoxville on May 30. There, the Volunteers could make a move to the top.

NU's "Big Man Padded Camp" is set for June 3. Getting Parish on campus on or around that date is sure to tell how quickly they progress their relationship with the 17-year-old. Wade visited Parish at his high school on April 15. His potential return of the favor could help Nebraska make valuable inroads with the top target in its home state.

Thank you so much @GopherFootball for having me and my family at the spring game! It was great meeting with all the coaches and staff and seeing the facilities!!! And after a conversation with @Coach_Fleck I am grateful to receive my 4th D1 offer!!!@Callybrian @nick20lee… pic.twitter.com/k7A2yUCDOG — Gerrit DeWaard (@GerritDeWaard54) April 25, 2026

Other 2028 In-State Recruits to Know

Two other in-state linemen in the 2028 class are beginning to draw Power Four attention as well. Micah Santiago, a future teammate of Parish’s at Omaha Westside, has already earned Division I offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, and Florida State, among others. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound interior defensive lineman has yet to receive an offer from Nebraska.

Another name to know is Gerrit Dewaard, a 6-foot-8, 290-pound tackle prospect out of Malcolm. Regarded as the No. 3 player in the state, Dewaard has already picked up Power Four offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Northwestern, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. NU has not yet entered the mix there either.

Micah Benning, the son of Damon Benning and younger brother of current Husker defensive back Caleb Benning, is another in-state prospect worth monitoring in the cycle. At 5-foot-10, he's somewhat undersized at the moment, but possesses the athletic profile to eventually outplay his frame. With two seasons of high school football still ahead of him, there's plenty of time for additional growth and development. No Division I offers are currently listed on his recruiting profile, though that is expected to change sooner rather than later.

Is There Mutual Interest on Parish's End?

Knowing Parish has already made his way to Lincoln on his own accord, there are early signs of mutual interest between the two sides. Ultimately, how often Nebraska can get the 6-foot-4 lineman back on campus between now and December of 2027 may go a long way in determining where things stand.

The Huskers currently have extended 11 offers to interior offensive linemen in the 2028 cycle, with Parish being one of eight four-star prospects in that group. At this stage, he appears to be among Nebraska’s more realistic top-tier options. The only interior offensive lineman seemingly ahead of him on the board right now is Bryce Small of Archbishop Spalding in Maryland, who is regarded as the No. 6 player at the position nationally.

New 247 2028 Ratings



Parish #168 overall, #12 IOL pic.twitter.com/y4SeNrJQDP — NENextt (@NENextt) April 29, 2026

What Happens Next?

Parish will have multiple opportunities to return to Lincoln over the summer and will likely remain a priority target for Nebraska during home game weekends this fall.

If those visits continue to happen, the relationship between the in-state four-star and the Huskers could quickly begin to gain momentum. One thing already appears clear: Parish possesses the size and frame needed to compete in the Big Ten. Just as important, NU holds a natural proximity advantage that no other program can match.

At one point, keeping the top talent in Nebraska was a major priority for this staff. With roster limits now in place, the Huskers have become more selective in how they build. Even so, Parish appears to have the tools necessary to eventually contribute to the Big Red. If the Huskers staff can continue building the relationship and make that vision clear, he could very well become the first piece of the 2028 class.