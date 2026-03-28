Jamal Rule Shines in Nebraska Spring Game, Pushes for RB1

LINCOLN — Nebraska may have its next star ball carrier in the fold, if Saturday is any indication.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

In his first opportunity in front of fans, true freshman running back Jamal Rule stole the show. Flashing big-play potential on his way to a big day, the North Carolina native made a legitimate case to become NU's RB1.

Rule's Performance

Rule was handed the ball on the opening play of Nebraska's spring game, and it served as an appetizer for what was to come. Four quarters later, he stood alone as the biggest riser of the day.

In total, the former three-star ball carrier rushed 10 times for 119 yards, while adding one catch for a gain of 15. He also scored his first touchdown in front of Memorial Stadium fans, which went 75 yards down the sideline with roughly 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Finishing with an average of 13.2 yards per rush, he proved on multiple occasions the threat of a big play. Also impressive was his ability to rise to the occasion on arguably the biggest day of the spring.

How Other Husker RBs Fared

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson gains two yards on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The committee approach at running back was indeed what we received. Of course, that was by design for the practice game event. Five different Husker running backs had their opportunity to tote the rock, with success seen to varying degrees. Here's how they performed.

Running Back Stats:

J. Rule: 10 carries for 119 yards & 1 TD, 1 reception for 15 yards C. Booth: 15 carries for 87 yards & 1 TD, 1 reception for -3 yards K. Ives: 14 carries for 55, 1 reception for -3 yards I. Mozee: 6 carries for 41 yards, 0 receptions M. Nelson: 7 carries for 38 yards, 0 receptions

Matt Rhule | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What Teammates and Coaches Thought of Jamal Rule

To Nebraska's coaching staff, Rule's performance doesn't necessarily come as a surprise

"Jamal's had a really good spring," Rhule said of the early-enrollee true freshman. "What he looked like today, he's looked like that all spring. He's big, he's strong, he's fast, he's got home-run ability. He's put himself in a position this spring to compete in the fall."

Transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea was also impressed, yet not surprised.

"Jamal's a stud," Colandrea said. "I knew this since the first practice when he broke a long run. When it was Week 1, and he was breaking all these long runs, I was like, 'Dang, this kid's legit.' He's a really good player."

Jamal Rule is listed at 6-0, 205 pounds ahead of his true freshman season at Nebraska. | @official._rule/Instagra

How It Felt to Score on a Long Run

When recounting his signature moment from Saturday's scrimmage, Rule didn't hold back on his excitement.

"The run felt great, of course," he said. "Especially in front of all the fans. It was my first long run inside Memorial Stadium, so it was great to get that. It was just a 17, so an outside zone to the right. At first, I really didn't see anything, but as my coach told me, I just kept pressing the aiming point, and then it opened up, [I] cut it underneath, and after that, I just had to win the foot race, and I did that."

He's not cocky, but confident—something the Big Red could use. Nebraska might have a real weapon at its disposal that few thought they'd have this fall.

Rule's Mentality This Spring

As an early enrollee, Rule swapped his senior prom for spring practice. Early indications suggest the trade went well, and he made it clear he came here to work.

'My mentality was just to get in and work," he said. "Especially me graduating early, it helped me get in and learn the plays, get some coaching points, cause I know, coming from high school to college it's more technical. I had to work on my steps, my hands, certain things like that, so I really just wanted to get in here and work as hard as I could."

Why Rule Chose Nebraska

A three-star recruit, Rule flew under the radar to most Power Conference programs nationwide. For Nebraska, the scholarship offer they awarded him was the first he received from a P4 school. Paying them back for taking a chance on him is now what he is trying to do.

"Personally, I think I was a little under-recruited," he said. "But, Coach E.J. [Barthel], him offering me, him seeing something bigger in me that other colleges couldn't see, it was why I picked him. To have a connection like that, to have a coach like that, I really had nothing. He was like my first big offer, so, yeah."

On Competition Within the Running Back Room

Yes, there's competition within the room. But Rule made it clear that egos haven't gotten in the way of success.

"We're competitive," he said. "We compete against each other, but we compete with each other. At the end of the day, you can't do this running back thing by yourself. You're going to get winded. So, even though we compete against each other, we compete with each other, making each other better, holding each other accountable. Even though we're proud of each other, we're always looking for things to make each other better."

Rule pushed the older players in the room with Saturday's performance. Barthel's group understands it will be a team effort to achieve success on the ground in 2025.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.