Nebraska Football Receives Votes in AP Preseason Top 25; Six Big Ten Teams Ranked
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska football will begin the year unranked.
Just like with the Coaches Poll, the Huskers are outside of the top 25 but with votes. Nebraska received 23 points in the voting, placing NU tied with Tulane for 33rd.
History at the Top
For the first time ever, Texas is ranked at the top of the preseason poll. In the closest preseason vote since 1998, the Longhorns edged out the Penn State Nittany Lions by just six points.
Those two are followed by Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia, to round out the top five. The rest of the top 10 features Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, and Miami.
Six teams received at least one first-place vote: Texas (25), Penn State (23), Ohio State (11), Clemson (4), Georgia (1), and Oregon (1). The last preseason poll to see at least six teams receive a first place was in 2016, when seven teams, ranked preseason 1-7, each received at least one vote.
Six Big Ten Teams Ranked
While Nebraska is not ranked, six others in the league are. Half of those are in the top 10 with Penn State, Ohio State, and Oregon.
Illinois is knocking on the door of the top 10 with a spot at 12. That is four spots higher than the Illini finished in the 2024 rankings.
The other two in the top 25 are Michigan (14) and Indiana (20). The Wolverines are just a season removed from winning the national title. The Hoosiers are heading into year two of the Curt Cignetti era, which saw year one feature a run to the College Football Playoff.
USC and Iowa also received votes but fell outside of the top 25.
College Football Playoff Possibilities
If these rankings were used to the eventual College Football Playoff, with the five highest-ranked conference champions making the field, the automatic qualifiers would be Texas, Penn State, Clemson, Arizona State, and Boise State.
Texas, Penn State, Ohio State, and Clemson would receive byes in the updated straight seeding format. The rest of the field would be matched up as listed below:
(9) LSU at (8) Alabama [Winner vs. (1) Texas]
(12) Boise State at (5) Georgia [Winner vs. (4) Clemson]
(11) Arizona State at (6) Notre Dame [ Winner vs. (3) Ohio State]
(10) Miami at (7) Oregon [Winner vs. (2) Penn State]
Nebraska's Schedule vs. the Top 25
The Huskers are only slated to face two top 25 teams in the regular season. Nebraska hosts No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 20 before travelling to No. 2 Penn State on Nov. 22.
NU will also take on the other two receiving votes teams from the Big Ten. Nebraska hosts USC on Nov. 1 and Iowa on Black Friday.
None of Nebraska's three non-conference votes are ranked, or even receiving votes.
Associated Press Preseason Top 25
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.