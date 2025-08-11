All Huskers

Nebraska Football Receives Votes in AP Preseason Top 25; Six Big Ten Teams Ranked

Just like with the Coaches Poll, AP voters show the Huskers some love, but not enough to make the top 25.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola scans the field for an open receiver during the second quarter against Rutgers.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola scans the field for an open receiver during the second quarter against Rutgers. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska football will begin the year unranked.

Just like with the Coaches Poll, the Huskers are outside of the top 25 but with votes. Nebraska received 23 points in the voting, placing NU tied with Tulane for 33rd.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule looks over a linemen drill.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule looks over a linemen drill. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

History at the Top

For the first time ever, Texas is ranked at the top of the preseason poll. In the closest preseason vote since 1998, the Longhorns edged out the Penn State Nittany Lions by just six points.

Those two are followed by Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia, to round out the top five. The rest of the top 10 features Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, and Miami.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Six teams received at least one first-place vote: Texas (25), Penn State (23), Ohio State (11), Clemson (4), Georgia (1), and Oregon (1). The last preseason poll to see at least six teams receive a first place was in 2016, when seven teams, ranked preseason 1-7, each received at least one vote.

Six Big Ten Teams Ranked

While Nebraska is not ranked, six others in the league are. Half of those are in the top 10 with Penn State, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Illinois is knocking on the door of the top 10 with a spot at 12. That is four spots higher than the Illini finished in the 2024 rankings.

Penn State quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki
(From left) Penn State quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki coach up quarterbacks Ethan Grunkemeyer, Drew Allar, Bekkem Kritza and Jaxon Smolik during practice outside Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other two in the top 25 are Michigan (14) and Indiana (20). The Wolverines are just a season removed from winning the national title. The Hoosiers are heading into year two of the Curt Cignetti era, which saw year one feature a run to the College Football Playoff.

USC and Iowa also received votes but fell outside of the top 25.

College Football Playoff Possibilities

If these rankings were used to the eventual College Football Playoff, with the five highest-ranked conference champions making the field, the automatic qualifiers would be Texas, Penn State, Clemson, Arizona State, and Boise State.

Notre Dame takes the field for the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame takes the field for the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas, Penn State, Ohio State, and Clemson would receive byes in the updated straight seeding format. The rest of the field would be matched up as listed below:

(9) LSU at (8) Alabama [Winner vs. (1) Texas]
(12) Boise State at (5) Georgia [Winner vs. (4) Clemson]
(11) Arizona State at (6) Notre Dame [ Winner vs. (3) Ohio State]
(10) Miami at (7) Oregon [Winner vs. (2) Penn State]

Nebraska's Schedule vs. the Top 25

The Huskers are only slated to face two top 25 teams in the regular season. Nebraska hosts No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 20 before travelling to No. 2 Penn State on Nov. 22.

Fireworks go off during a light show at the end of the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Fireworks go off during a light show at the end of the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

NU will also take on the other two receiving votes teams from the Big Ten. Nebraska hosts USC on Nov. 1 and Iowa on Black Friday.

None of Nebraska's three non-conference votes are ranked, or even receiving votes.

Associated Press Preseason Top 25

  1. Texas
  2. Penn State
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Georgia
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

