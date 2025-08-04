Nebraska Football Receives Coaches Poll Votes; Huskers to Face Two Preseason Top 25 Teams
Nebraska football received some preseason love from college football coaches on Monday.
The Huskers received 19 votes in the preseason edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll, placing the Big Red at No. 39 overall in the teams receiving votes. Nebraska also saw two 2025 Big Ten Conference foes receive top-15 nods, while the Big Ten included six programs in the top 25.
Nebraska was slated behind Big Ten powers Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon as the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions, and Ducks all earned top 10 billings at No. 2, No. 3, and No. 7, respectively. Three other Big Ten teams were included in the mid-teens as Illinois (No. 12), Michigan (No. 14), and Indiana (No. 19) all pushed into the top 25. USC and Iowa each received votes ahead of Nebraska, while the Huskers sat ahead of Washington and Minnesota in the preseason rankings.
The Big Ten Conference totaled six teams in the top 25, while 11 total teams earned votes in the preseason poll. The Big Ten finished runner-up behind the Southeastern Conference as the SEC nabbed 14 teams at least receiving votes, while nine programs finished in the top 25 preseason edition. The SEC also corralled four spots in the top 10, with Texas claiming the top overall spot as No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, and No. 9 LSU were also featured.
The Atlantic Coast Conference nabbed two top 10 positions with No. 6 Clemson and No. 10 Miami (FL), while including No. 16 SMU and four other programs receiving votes. The Big 12 Conference failed to garner a top 10 team, leaving No. 11 Arizona State as the conference's highest-rated program. The Big 12 also included No. 20 Kansas State, No. 21 Iowa State, No. 23 BYU, and No. 24 Texas Tech.
Notre Dame was the lone independent in the top 10 at No. 5, while the highest-rated Group of Five program was No. 25 Boise State.
Nebraska football currently has two preseason top-25 contests on its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season: the Big Ten Conference opener at Memorial Stadium welcoming No. 14 Michigan and a late-November road trip to No. 3 Penn State. The Huskers avoid other top 25 conference foes, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State.
The Huskers will also play three teams currently receiving votes for top 25 consideration; a mid-October Friday night road test at Minnesota, the Nov. 1 home tilt against USC, and the regular-season finale hosting Iowa. Nebraska finished 1-3 in top 25 contests (per the final USA Today Coaches Poll Rankings) in 2024, downing No. 25 Colorado 28-10 in the second week of the season before dropping to No. 16 Illinois at home in overtime. The Huskers were decimated by No. 10 Indiana 56-7 on the road, then fell to eventual national champion and No. 1 Ohio State 21-17 in Columbus.
Nebraska opens Matt Rhule's third season as head coach in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CDT.
Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Boise State
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.