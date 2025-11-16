All Huskers

Nebraska Football Receives Votes in Coaches Poll For Second Consecutive Week

After dropping out of the major college football polls completely following a home loss to USC, the Huskers continue to earn slight recognition in this week's rankings.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson and coach Matt Rhule converse during the Michigan game.
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson and coach Matt Rhule converse during the Michigan game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Nebraska football has earned back-to-back weeks of top 25 consideration in the latest college football rankings.

The Huskers (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) failed to receive votes following Nebraska's 21-17 home loss to USC on Nov. 1, but have rattled off back-to-back weeks of top 25 consideration from the USA Today Coaches poll rankings. Nebraska began receiving votes after the Huskers' 28-21 road win at UCLA on Nov. 8, then continued its vote-earning on Sunday after their bye week.

Nebraska has received votes from the coaches' rankings in 11 of the 13 weeks of the in-season polls. The Huskers were the 35th-highest rated team in last week's coaches poll, but fell one spot to the 36th-highest vote-receiving team despite remaining idle. Nebraska peaked at 27th in the coaches' poll prior to the Minnesota loss.

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef scrambles for a 9-yard gain against Akron.
Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef scrambles for a 9-yard gain against Akron. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers failed to garner top 25 consideration in the Associated Press poll for the third week in a row after peaking at No. 25 prior to the Minnesota contest. Nebraska had continually lost votes in the Associated Press rankings despite early-season success, losing votes after each of the Huskers' home blowout wins over Akron and Houston Christian. Following the loss to Michigan, Nebraska failed to garner any votes in back-to-back weeks, but resurfaced in the "receiving votes" category as the 30th-ranked program by the Associated Press after the Huskers' 38-27 home win over Michigan State on Oct. 4. Nebraska then climbed another five spots after the road victory at Maryland to No. 25, and has yet to earn any votes from the AP since Oct. 17.

The Big Ten Conference remained at the top of each college football poll as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana led each ranking, while No. 5/6 Oregon gave the Big Ten a third top 10 representative. The conference totaled five ranked programs, as No. 16 USC and No. 17/18 Michigan remained in the rankings. Illinois, Washington, Iowa, and Nebraska all earned votes in this week's polls.

The Southeastern Conference controlled several spots in the top 10 for another week as No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6/5 Ole Miss, No. 8 Oklahoma, and No. 10 Alabama remained near the top of the polls. The SEC totaled nine spots in the rankings as No. 13/12 Vanderbilt, No. 18/17 Texas, No. 20 Tennessee, and No. 21/23 Missouri rounded out the conference's ranked teams. No other SEC programs received votes in this week's poll.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) tries to break free from a tackle by the Alabama Crimson Tide
Nov 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) tries to break free from a tackle by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Oklahoma defeated Alabama 23-21. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference failed to garner a top 10 program, with its highest ranking member appearing at No. 12/15 with Georgia Tech. No. 15/14 Miami (FL), and No. 19 Virginia gave the ACC three ranked teams in this week's ranking, while SMU, Louisville, and Pittsburgh earned votes for this week's poll.

The Big 12 Conference rose again in the top 10, as No. 7/6 Texas Tech inched further in the rankings. No. 11 BYU and No. 14/13 Utah gave the conference three teams in the top 15, while No. 24/25 Houston showcased four ranked teams for the Big 12. Arizona and Arizona State also received votes in this week's polls.

No. 9 Notre Dame remained the highest-rated non-Power Four conference program in the top 25 rankings. The Group of Five conference leader was No. 22/21 James Madison University, followed by No. 23/22 North Texas and No. 25/24 Tulane. Navy, San Diego State, and East Carolina all received votes as non-Power Four conference programs.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

All teams that received votes in this week's rankings included Navy, SMU, Illinois, Washington, Iowa, Arizona, Louisville, San Diego State, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, and East Carolina.

Nebraska has lost 29 games in a row against competition ranked by the Associated Press Top 25, including the week four loss to Michigan and the Nov. 1 21-17 home loss to USC. The Huskers' last top 25 victory was against No. 22 Oregon in 2016. The Big Red could have one top 25 battle remaining on its current schedule, as the Huskers host RV Iowa on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes dropped from the top 25 following a home loss to Oregon on Nov. 8, and fell 26-21 to USC on Saturday. Iowa hosts Michigan State in Iowa City on Nov. 22.

Nebraska travels to Penn State on Saturday to battle the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST, with television coverage on NBC. The contest will be broadcast across the Huskers Radio Network and its affiliate stations.

USA Today Coaches Top 25

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Oregon
  6. Mississippi
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Vanderbilt
  14. Utah
  15. Miami (FL)
  16. USC
  17. Michigan
  18. Texas
  19. Virginia
  20. Tennessee
  21. Missouri
  22. James Madison University
  23. North Texas
  24. Houston
  25. Tulane

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Mississippi
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Utah
  14. Miami (FL)
  15. Georgia Tech
  16. USC
  17. Texas
  18. Michigan
  19. Virginia
  20. Tennessee
  21. James Madison
  22. North Texas
  23. Missouri
  24. Tulane
  25. Houston

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football