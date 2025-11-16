Nebraska Football Receives Votes in Coaches Poll For Second Consecutive Week
Nebraska football has earned back-to-back weeks of top 25 consideration in the latest college football rankings.
The Huskers (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) failed to receive votes following Nebraska's 21-17 home loss to USC on Nov. 1, but have rattled off back-to-back weeks of top 25 consideration from the USA Today Coaches poll rankings. Nebraska began receiving votes after the Huskers' 28-21 road win at UCLA on Nov. 8, then continued its vote-earning on Sunday after their bye week.
Nebraska has received votes from the coaches' rankings in 11 of the 13 weeks of the in-season polls. The Huskers were the 35th-highest rated team in last week's coaches poll, but fell one spot to the 36th-highest vote-receiving team despite remaining idle. Nebraska peaked at 27th in the coaches' poll prior to the Minnesota loss.
The Huskers failed to garner top 25 consideration in the Associated Press poll for the third week in a row after peaking at No. 25 prior to the Minnesota contest. Nebraska had continually lost votes in the Associated Press rankings despite early-season success, losing votes after each of the Huskers' home blowout wins over Akron and Houston Christian. Following the loss to Michigan, Nebraska failed to garner any votes in back-to-back weeks, but resurfaced in the "receiving votes" category as the 30th-ranked program by the Associated Press after the Huskers' 38-27 home win over Michigan State on Oct. 4. Nebraska then climbed another five spots after the road victory at Maryland to No. 25, and has yet to earn any votes from the AP since Oct. 17.
The Big Ten Conference remained at the top of each college football poll as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana led each ranking, while No. 5/6 Oregon gave the Big Ten a third top 10 representative. The conference totaled five ranked programs, as No. 16 USC and No. 17/18 Michigan remained in the rankings. Illinois, Washington, Iowa, and Nebraska all earned votes in this week's polls.
The Southeastern Conference controlled several spots in the top 10 for another week as No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6/5 Ole Miss, No. 8 Oklahoma, and No. 10 Alabama remained near the top of the polls. The SEC totaled nine spots in the rankings as No. 13/12 Vanderbilt, No. 18/17 Texas, No. 20 Tennessee, and No. 21/23 Missouri rounded out the conference's ranked teams. No other SEC programs received votes in this week's poll.
The Atlantic Coast Conference failed to garner a top 10 program, with its highest ranking member appearing at No. 12/15 with Georgia Tech. No. 15/14 Miami (FL), and No. 19 Virginia gave the ACC three ranked teams in this week's ranking, while SMU, Louisville, and Pittsburgh earned votes for this week's poll.
The Big 12 Conference rose again in the top 10, as No. 7/6 Texas Tech inched further in the rankings. No. 11 BYU and No. 14/13 Utah gave the conference three teams in the top 15, while No. 24/25 Houston showcased four ranked teams for the Big 12. Arizona and Arizona State also received votes in this week's polls.
No. 9 Notre Dame remained the highest-rated non-Power Four conference program in the top 25 rankings. The Group of Five conference leader was No. 22/21 James Madison University, followed by No. 23/22 North Texas and No. 25/24 Tulane. Navy, San Diego State, and East Carolina all received votes as non-Power Four conference programs.
All teams that received votes in this week's rankings included Navy, SMU, Illinois, Washington, Iowa, Arizona, Louisville, San Diego State, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, and East Carolina.
Nebraska has lost 29 games in a row against competition ranked by the Associated Press Top 25, including the week four loss to Michigan and the Nov. 1 21-17 home loss to USC. The Huskers' last top 25 victory was against No. 22 Oregon in 2016. The Big Red could have one top 25 battle remaining on its current schedule, as the Huskers host RV Iowa on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes dropped from the top 25 following a home loss to Oregon on Nov. 8, and fell 26-21 to USC on Saturday. Iowa hosts Michigan State in Iowa City on Nov. 22.
Nebraska travels to Penn State on Saturday to battle the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST, with television coverage on NBC. The contest will be broadcast across the Huskers Radio Network and its affiliate stations.
USA Today Coaches Top 25
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Mississippi
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Georgia Tech
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- Miami (FL)
- USC
- Michigan
- Texas
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- James Madison University
- North Texas
- Houston
- Tulane
Associated Press Top 25
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- Miami (FL)
- Georgia Tech
- USC
- Texas
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Missouri
- Tulane
- Houston
