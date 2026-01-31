Nebraska Football Returns for Dunk Contest in Sunday's Nebrasketball Matchup

Nebraska football is bringing back a show-stopping performance for Husker basketball fans for Sunday's top 10 Big Ten tilt.

Nebraska announced on the Huskers Radio Network's Sports Nightly program Friday night that the Husker football team would once again compete in a high-flying dunk contest at halftime of the men's basketball matchup with Illinois on Sunday. The Nebraska football social media pages confirmed the announcement, reposting a highlight reel from last year's competition. The event is the third time the program has competed in a dunk contest, with the 2025 competition also appearing at halftime of the Illinois home matchup.

Included in the announcement werethe participants for Sunday's dunk contest, as Connor Schutt, Jeremiah Charles, and Quinn Clark are set to return as competitors with Keelan Smith joining this year's competition. Last year's champion, Heinrich Haarberg, as well as Emmett Johnson and Dasan McCullough, will not return for the festivities.

Charles, the 2024 Dunk Champion and Husker defensive back, returns for his third crack at the contest, while pass catchers Schutt and Clark will be competing for the second time. The original competition in 2024 featured Charles, defensive lineman Kai Wallin, tight end Thomas Fidone, Haarberg, and Johnson. The original contest was highlighted by Haarberg's alley-oop to himself off the backboard, finishing with a two-handed slam, while Charles completed a 360-dunk followed by a finish between the legs.

Coach Matt Rhule even joined the fun in the 2024 competition, allowing running back Emmett Johnson to attempt to dunk over his coach, ultimately ending with the 2025 Big Ten rushing leader on his backside after missing the slam.

Last year, Charles appeared to wow the home crowd with a triumphant one-handed reverse dunk. The defensive back could not impress the judges enough to surpass quarterback-turned-tight end Haarberg's attempt off the backboard with a windmill finish.

The newcomer to the dunk competition, Keelan Smith, is the son of former Husker and All-American defensive tackle Neil Smith. The 6-2 receiver did not participate in basketball during his time at Liberty North High School in Kansas City, but was ranked as the top offensive player in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2024. He played in nine games in 2025, catching two passes for 18 yards.

The dunk contest announcement provides even more juice to a top-five Big Ten Conference matchup for Nebraska basketball following the Huskers' first loss of the season to No. 3 Michigan on Tuesday night in Ann Arbor. The Huskers were without two of their key contributors in Rienk Mast and Braden Frager, falling 75-72 to the Wolverines.

No. 5 Nebraska stole a win in Champaign earlier this season, winning 83-80 on Jamarques Lawrence's buzzer-beater to stun the Illini back on Dec. 13. Nebraska was No. 23 at the time, and followed the conference win with another 10 consecutive wins prior to the loss at Michigan.

Nebraska basketball is looking to bring even more energy back to Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the program is asking fans to wear white to the contest while also offering "vintage" roster T-Shirts for The Iron N student section. Like the remainder of the home slate for Nebraska, the contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday is sold out.

The mixture of the matchup for two of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference, as well as the home crowd environment and the viral dunk competition, makes for a perfect melting point for Fred Hoiberg's recruiting weekend, as the No. 1 ranked player in the state for 2027, Omaha Westside's London Dada, will be in Lincoln on an unofficial visit. Dawson Battie, the No. 10 overall prospect in the class, as well as other recruiting targets such as Donovan Davis and Mathias Alessanco, will join Dada in Lincoln on Sunday.

The Huskers are set for tipoff at 3 p.m. CST against Illinois from Lincoln with television coverage on FS1. The game will also be broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network along with its affiliate stations.

